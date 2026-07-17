North Texas Salvation Army sees increased service demand for meals, housing

The Salvation Army of North Texas has seen an increase in service demand this summer, with requests ranging from meal distribution to camp tuition assistance.

At nine of the organization’s 13 food pantries, first-time visits are up 26% since January, said Christina Cavalier, managing director of the Salvation Army of North Texas. At the nonprofit’s primary Fort Worth location — the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center — food distribution increased from 8,986 meals in May 2025 to 12,164 this past May.

Cavalier said the nonprofit always anticipates an increase in demand during the summer.

“We call summer the hungriest time of the year because a lot of the families whose children are on free and reduced lunches at school, those families are now feeding their children at home,” she added. “We expect that there’s an increase. It’s just been a bit more dramatic (this year).”

The nonprofit’s Arlington Family Life Center, a yearlong shelter for families experiencing homelessness, has seen double its usual requests for summer day camp tuition assistance, a seasonal resource provided to local families.

Housing needs have also increased, Cavalier said. About 1,300 people sleep every night in the Salvation Army’s six shelter-designated North Texas locations, including the Mabee Center.

“That’s because a lot of times families who are unhoused will try and live in their cars, and then it becomes too hot outside for that to be safe,” Cavalier said. “So they come to us seeking safe shelter for their families.”

Ongoing summer weather led the Salvation Army last week to open 13 cooling centers in five North Texas counties, including three in Tarrant County — the Mabee Center, the Arlington Corps Community Center and the Northside Corps Community Center.

The nonprofit triggers heat relief protocol when regional forecasts predict temperatures of 100 degrees or higher for several days, or when the heat index is expected to be higher than 105 degrees for more than two days in a row.

Tarrant County Salvation Army locations

These sites include community centers, homeless shelters, adult rehabilitation centers, thrift stores and emergency family service hubs.

J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center in Fort Worth. 1855 E. Lancaster Ave.

Northside Corps Community Center in Fort Worth. 3023 NW 24th St.

Arlington Corps Community Center in Arlington. 712 W. Abram St.

Fort Worth Thrift Store. 2917 NE 28th St.

Fort Worth Donation Center. 2901 NE 28th St.

Arlington Thrift Store & Donation Center. 1301 E. Abram St.

Mansfield Thrift Store & Donation Center. 936 US 287 Frontage Road.

Adult Rehabilitation Center in Fort Worth. 2901 NE 28th St.

The Fort Worth and Arlington cooling centers are also North Texas Salvation Army locations serving as hydration stations, with water and snacks available.

“We anticipate that we’ll have more people coming to us for that as well,” Cavalier said prior to the nonprofit opening cooling centers in early July.

Due to increased need across the board, the Salvation Army is looking for volunteer and financial support, Cavalier said.

Ways to support

If you are looking to volunteer, click here.

If you are looking to donate food and other goods, click here.

If you are looking to donate money, click here.

Ismael M. Belkoura is the nonprofit editor for the Fort Worth Report. His position is supported by a grant from North Texas Community Foundation. Contact him at ismael.belkoura@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.