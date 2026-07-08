Fort Worth asks judge to declare East Lancaster motel a nuisance due to ‘chronic criminal activity’

Fort Worth sued the owner of an East Lancaster motel Tuesday for allegedly failing to control rampant prostitution, drug dealing and violence on the property.

The city is asking the judge to label Central Motel a common nuisance, shut it down for a year, appoint a receiver and order the owner to take measures to reduce crime.

"Chronic criminal activity that threatens our neighborhoods will not be ignored," City Manager Jay Chapa said in a press release . "Property owners have a responsibility to operate their properties in a manner that does not allow persistent criminal activity. The City will use every lawful tool available to protect our residents, support our police officers and hold property owners accountable."

The property owner, Haribhai Narsionhdas Patel, did not respond to text messages or calls from KERA. An attorney is not yet listed for Patel either.

Javier Gomez, a mechanic at an auto shop across the street from the motel, told KERA he had to chase away a person who punched and demanded money from his coworker a few years ago.

“Now I have cameras, I have an alarm,” Gomez said, adding that people have broken in through the windows.

Two employees at a neighboring business told KERA they were afraid to talk publicly about the property.

Dylan Duke / KERA

The city is suing under Chapter 125 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, which lets cities seek court intervention when certain criminal activity frequently occurs at a property and the owner doesn’t take reasonable steps to reduce it.

The motel will stay open while the case proceeds through the courts.

The lawsuit is a part of the “Nuisance Enforcement Task Force” initiative Fort Worth launched in December.

The city this year spent more than $150,000 to reduce crime in the East Lancaster corridor, where the motel is located. Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia told city council members in March the corridor is a top 10 hotspot for crime.

The motel has two open cases with the city’s Code Compliance Department for “property maintenance” and “substandard building.”

A May city health inspection noted “serious health violations” at the property, including unsanitary sheets, broken toilets and urine odor. At least two rooms were closed until certain repairs were made.

Dallas has also taken action against nuisance properties. The city in June demolished a motel authorities said was notorious for drug trafficking, prostitution and violent crime on Harry Hines Boulevard.

Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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