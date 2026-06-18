Dallas to demolish notorious Harry Hines motel following years of crime complaints

A motel along Harry Hines Boulevard that authorities say was long associated with drug trafficking, prostitution and violent crime is set to be demolished.

Dallas police announced demolition has begun at the Cole Manor Motel, located at 7002 Harry Hines Boulevard. The city says the action follows years of complaints from neighbors, a federal drug investigation and a civil nuisance lawsuit aimed at shutting down the property.

In that lawsuit, the city alleged the hotel had a history of criminal and code violations.

A Drug Enforcement Administration operation led to a large search warrant at the property in February 2025, resulting in several federal convictions.

Officers found weapons, cocaine, fentanyl and thousands of dollars in cash.

The lawsuit also says the motel has been the center of multiple shootings between between August 2024 and January 2025.

"For too long, the City of Dallas and Manor Hospitality Corporation have engaged in a cycle of identifying crime and code issues at the motel, monitoring abatement of those issues, only for the crime and code issues to re-emerge few years, if not few months, later," the lawsuit said.

Demolition began June 17 and is expected to be completed by July 8.

The Harry Hines corridor has seen trouble in the past. Earlier this year, state and federal agencies raided an adult book store neighbors long complained promoted prostituion. That book store is located just miles from the Cole Manor Motel.

Local and federal law enforcement agencies launched a safety initiative in February targeting violent crimes in several blocks in North West Dallas along Harry Hines.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux called the demolition "the beginning of the end" for a property that had been tied to criminal activity and victimization for decades.

“This demolition is the result of a proactive, collaborative effort between local, state, and federal partners who were committed to finding a long-term solution rather than simply responding to calls for service,” Comeaux said.

Federal officials said the case should serve as a warning to businesses that fail to take steps to prevent criminal activity on their properties.

“We are committed to protecting communities, disrupting criminal networks, and ensuring that places like the Cole Manor Motel are not used as vehicles for illegal drug trafficking or other criminal activities,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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