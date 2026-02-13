© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas police, federal agents raid adult video store in 'coordinated enforcement activity'

KERA | By Dylan Duke
Published February 13, 2026 at 1:21 PM CST
A group of people in law enforcement uniforms walking into the entrance of a shop and taking photos.
Dylan Duke
/
KERA
Dallas police and federal agents raided Paris Adult Video in Northwest Dallas on Feb. 13, 2026.

Dallas police officers and federal agents raided an adult video store in Northwest Dallas as part of "coordinated enforcement activity" across North Texas, DPD said Friday.

The focus of the investigation was not immediately clear.

Agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the IRS and the U.S. Department of Justice were on the scene. At least one agent with a North Texas Trafficking Task Force patch could be seen outside the store.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
News FBIDallas Police Department
Dylan Duke
See stories by Dylan Duke