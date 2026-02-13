Dallas police, federal agents raid adult video store in 'coordinated enforcement activity'

Dallas police officers and federal agents raided an adult video store in Northwest Dallas as part of "coordinated enforcement activity" across North Texas, DPD said Friday.

The focus of the investigation was not immediately clear.

Agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the IRS and the U.S. Department of Justice were on the scene. At least one agent with a North Texas Trafficking Task Force patch could be seen outside the store.

This is a developing story and will be updated.