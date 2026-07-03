Don't worry — Nic Cage did not steal Dallas' copy of the Declaration of Independence

Dallas is home to the only original copy of the Declaration of Independence west of the Mississippi.

It usually lives on the seventh floor of the central library downtown, but this month it's on display at the Hall of State in Fair Park to coincide with the FIFA World Cup fan fest going on nearby.

Dallas Public Library director Manya Shorr and History and Archives Manager Misty Maberry met us at the Hall of State to introduce us to the document — and share some fun facts.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. You can listen to the full conversation by clicking the 'listen' button above.



The document was transported in an armored vehicle

To get it here, we brought it in an armored vehicle with a conservator keeping an eye on it inside the vehicle. A special crate was made for it, and we had a full police escort on the way here where the police shut down the street so we didn't ever have to stop. They took it extremely seriously. We will do that same treatment on the back.



This particular version is known as the "lost copy"

It was found in a scrapbook in a bookstore in Philadelphia that closed down called Leary's Bookshop and they didn't know what it was. They were surprised to discover it but it was authenticated as original.

Whenever it was discovered, the two people who found it took it on a tour of the nation for the Bicentennial in 1976. When they came back, they and some other donors gave it to the city of Dallas.

Courtesy Image / Dallas Public Library A cardboard cutout of actor Nicholas Cage from his movie National Treasure is now on display in the Dallas Central Library to let residents know the copy of the Declaration of Independence is temporarily on display in the Hall of State at Fair Park.

It's one of few copies that the public can view for free, year-round

When the Dallas Historical Society and the mayor of Dallas asked if we could put it here on loan for FIFA Fan Fest, my first thought was yes, but only if it's still free and open to the public. That's such an important part of being a public library, is that free access.



There may be more original copies we haven't found

This was never meant really to be a document that was saved. The signed one that's in the National Archives in Washington, D.C., that was the document that made the nation. But then they had to tell the colonies. It's kind of like 1776 email. So they made the 200 copies to send out.

It was taken to the colonies and the troops, and it was read out loud to people to let them know what the news was. So it's possible another one will be discovered at some point, but it's also possible that those are just lost.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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