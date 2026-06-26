To mark America 250, StoryCorps is getting Americans talking

Since StoryCorps' founding in 2003, more than 700,000 people have had very deep conversations about their lives -- many of which you've heard right here on KERA.

To mark the nation's 250th anniversary, StoryCorps is inviting Americans who've actually never met to get to know one another by having a conversation.

Dave Issay is the founder of StoryCorps, and he says the project — Connect250 — came out of a sense that more needed to be done to preserve our national mindset for future generations.

"We were feeling a little bit underwhelmed about what was happening around the 250th - especially in terms of like doing things that are going to last for a while," he told us from NPR in New York. "Part of what we thought about is: What are people at 350 going to think about 250? And we wanted to leave something that was meaningful and thoughtful, which are these interviews."

Signups are open now and the conversations start flowing July 7.