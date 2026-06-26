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To mark America 250, StoryCorps is getting Americans talking

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published June 26, 2026 at 1:18 PM CDT

Since StoryCorps' founding in 2003, more than 700,000 people have had very deep conversations about their lives -- many of which you've heard right here on KERA.
To mark the nation's 250th anniversary, StoryCorps is inviting Americans who've actually never met to get to know one another by having a conversation.
Dave Issay is the founder of StoryCorps, and he says the project — Connect250 — came out of a sense that more needed to be done to preserve our national mindset for future generations.
"We were feeling a little bit underwhelmed about what was happening around the 250th - especially in terms of like doing things that are going to last for a while," he told us from NPR in New York. "Part of what we thought about is: What are people at 350 going to think about 250? And we wanted to leave something that was meaningful and thoughtful, which are these interviews."
Signups are open now and the conversations start flowing July 7.
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Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning