More fireworks, less traffic: Find the best North Texas viewing spots for the 250th

We’re only a few days away from massive Fourth of July fireworks lighting up the skies over North Texas in celebration of our nation’s 250th birthday.

To help you plan, we’ve created a superlist of where to find the best fireworks displays in our neck of the woods.

But as big and colorful as those displays are, a lot of them also come with large crowds and even larger traffic woes.

For those of us who would rather skip that part of the fun, KERA producer Alexsis Jones and I are sharing “secret” places to watch the KABOOM! minus the BOO!

WHITE ROCK LAKE

I only live a few blocks from White Rock Lake in East Dallas, so when my daughter was small, neighbors and I would head over to the Bath House Cultural Center and spread out our blankets and lawn chairs on the banks of the lake. Most of the displays are a good way off in the distance, but the peaceful atmosphere and cool lake breezes make it worth it if your goal is a stress-free evening.

Shakespeare Dallas You can see the fireworks at Fair Park on July 3 from Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre during the intermission of Shakespeare Dallas' production of Alice in Wonderland.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

This year’s Fair Park Fourth actually happens on July 3rd as part of the FIFA Fan Fest. If you want a front row seat to these fireworks at Fair Park without actually being in Fair Park, head to Samuell-Grand Amphitheater in East Dallas for Shakespeare Dallas’ production of Alice in Wonderland. The outdoor theater on a hill directly across the highway from Fair Park offers some of the best views of the fireworks show. You don’t have to worry about missing any of the play because Alice's intermission is perfectly timed for the fireworks that launch after the evening's final World Cup match.

KLYDE WARREN PARK

Dallas’ official 4th of July celebration is happening right in the heart of the Arts District at Klyde Warren Park.

If you want to see the show up close without getting in the thick of things, plan on viewing it from the area around the AT&T Performing Arts Center. Grab a parking space from one of the lots on Ross Avenue adjacent to the ATTPAC. From there, you can walk over to Strauss Square, where you'll have a great view. And if you want to get even closer, you can walk over to McIntyre Park on Pearl Street in front of the Meyerson.

HALPERIN PARK

If you want to skip the downtown crowds, head over to Halperin Park--Dallas' other deck park--for their Independence Day celebration. The park has a day full of activities planned for the Fourth, including music from the Zee Band and a patriotic concert from the Dallas Chamber Symphony. There won't be a fireworks show originating here, but what really makes this the go-to place is its location high above I-35 in South Dallas.

April Allen is the President & CEO of Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation—that’s the group that oversees the park—says the treetop 360 views make this a fun way to see the fireworks happening all across the region.

“We have great views because of our vantage point. We're on a high point in Oak Cliff,” Allen said. You'll get beautiful views all the way around DFW from our rooftop, City View Terrace.”

To avoid the traffic, you can hop on the DART Red Line to the Dallas Zoo. It’s a short walk from the station to the park.

Addison Kaboom Town Fireworks from Addison’s Kaboom Town can be seen from all over the city.

ADDISON’S KABOOM TOWN!

Another big Fourth of July extravaganza is Kaboom Town in Addison. The show is widely recognized as the largest fireworks show in North Texas, and because it’s so big, it attracts about half a million people.

A great way to avoid the crowds--and the traffic--is to check out the watch parties offered by the bars and restaurants along Belt Line Road.

One of those restaurants hosting a watch party is Nate's Seafood and Steakhouse, located at the corner of Midway and Beltline. Jonathan Peck is the owner of Nate’s and he’s also Nate’s son. He says his family’s restaurant has been hosting watch parties since they opened in 1989.

“We have live music leading up to the fireworks and then everybody pretty much migrates to the parking lot and we have just an incredible view. There's nothing obstructing it,” Peck said.

Besides music, grilled shrimp and a great view of the fireworks, Nate's watch party has another plus--a quick getaway AFTER the party is over.

Peck says his restaurant’s location on Midway eliminates a good half hour to 45 minutes from your drive home.

“Instead of trying to navigate the bumper-to-bumper traffic on Beltline or the Tollway, all you have to do is head straight south down Midway, hop on 635, and then go to the highway of your choice,” Peck said.

Courtesy Tarrant Regional Water District Fireworks will light up the sky around Panther Pavilion during Fort Worth’s Fourth.

FORT WORTH’S FOURTH

Our next stop is Fort Worth’s Fourth at Panther Island Pavilion along the banks of the Trinity River.

After talking to family and friends from Fort Worth—and even the Fort Worth Parks and Recreation—we found out that the best bet here is simply to avoid the Trinity River altogether and head to a rooftop bar around the city. Lot 12 on Berry or the Annex Lounge on the top floor of the Le Méridien hotel both have excellent views.

Another idea to have in your back pocket is the Coyote Drive-In at Panther Pavilion. It has great unobstructed views, and they pause the movies during the fireworks, so you can enjoy both shows. And by the time the movie is over, most of the traffic has cleared out.

One final thought concerning traffic: Although it might be tempting to stop on the highway or a bridge, according to section 545.302 of the Texas Transportation Code, it is illegal to park, stop, or leave a vehicle on the main traveled part of a highway or bridge to watch fireworks.

Not only will you get a big fat ticket, but it's also extremely dangerous.

Stay safe out there and happy Fourth of July!

DETAILS: Check out our list of our favorite fireworks shows around North Texas.