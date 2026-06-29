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Machete-wielding man who dragged woman down Fort Worth street fatally shot by neighbor, police say

KERA | By Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Published June 29, 2026 at 2:03 PM CDT
Fort Worth Police plan to have officers stationed at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden during the True Texas Project event July 12-13.
Camilo Diaz
/
Fort Worth Report
Fort Worth police responded to a report of a man carrying a machete down the street of a Northside neighborhood June 28, 2026.

A Fort Worth man was shot and killed by a neighbor Sunday night after police say the man approached with a machete after allegedly dragging a woman down the street.

Fort Worth police say they found the man with a gunshot wound after responding to a report of a person with a weapon around 10:20 p.m.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said witnesses reported the man had been arguing and fighting with an adult woman before dragging her down the street while holding a machete.

Northside neighbors told police they heard the woman screaming for help.

According to police, one resident came outside and confronted the man, telling him to stop. Investigators said the man then approached the neighbor while still armed with the machete.

The neighbor fired at least one shot, striking the man.

The neighbor remained at the scene and cooperated with homicide detectives.

Police have not released the identities of those involved.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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News North Texas Fort WorthFort Worth Police DepartmentNorthside Fort WorthNews StoryKERA NewsViolence
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela joins KERA News from El Paso, Texas where he graduated as a first-generation immigrant from the University of Texas at El Paso. Prior to joining KERA, Emmanuel worked at KFOX/KDBC El Paso, El Paso Matters and KERA News as an intern. Outside of work, Emmanuel enjoys collecting physical media like movies, music and comics.
See stories by Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
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