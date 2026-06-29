Machete-wielding man who dragged woman down Fort Worth street fatally shot by neighbor, police say

A Fort Worth man was shot and killed by a neighbor Sunday night after police say the man approached with a machete after allegedly dragging a woman down the street.

Fort Worth police say they found the man with a gunshot wound after responding to a report of a person with a weapon around 10:20 p.m.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said witnesses reported the man had been arguing and fighting with an adult woman before dragging her down the street while holding a machete.

Northside neighbors told police they heard the woman screaming for help.

According to police, one resident came outside and confronted the man, telling him to stop. Investigators said the man then approached the neighbor while still armed with the machete.

The neighbor fired at least one shot, striking the man.

The neighbor remained at the scene and cooperated with homicide detectives.

Police have not released the identities of those involved.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.