Collin County man indicted for threatening President Trump in emails, court records show

A federal grand jury has indicted a Collin County man accused of threatening President Donald Trump and other government officials over email.

Ronnie "Chip" Austin Jr., 56, of Allen, was charged earlier this month with threatening the president of the United States and transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

The indictment, filed June 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, alleges Austin sent emails between March and May containing threats directed at Trump and others.

According to the indictment, Austin wrote that he was "an active threat" and a "clear and present danger" to the president. Prosecutors allege the emails also threatened members of Congress, federal agencies and other local and state elected officials.

Court records says Austin claimed various federal agencies had conspired against him and suggested he and his supporters could use violence in what he described as self-defense.

The indictment alleges Austin urged the president to prepare for an attack and included statements about killing government officials.

Federal prosecutors charged Austin with one count of threatening the president and one count of transmitting interstate communications containing threats to kidnap or injure. Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison if convicted.

A federal judge ordered Austin to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after his attorney raised concerns about his competency to stand trial.

Defense attorney Michael Pannitto previously told the court Austin has a history of mental health treatment and may be unable to understand the proceedings against him or assist in his defense.

Federal prosecutors did not oppose the evaluation request.

Austin remains in federal custody pending the competency examination. A finding of incompetency would temporarily pause the criminal case while Austin undergoes treatment and evaluation.

The FBI is investigating the case and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas is prosecuting it.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.