Prairieland shooter gets 100 years, others 30-70 for ICE detention center ‘antifa’ protest

Prairieland ICE detention center shooter Benjamin Song was sentenced to 100 years in prison Tuesday, with others getting 30 years or more for their role in a July 4, 2025 immigration protest turned violent.

Song was convicted of attempted murder for shooting and injuring an Alvarado police officer outside the Prairieland Detention Center during the demonstration.

U.S. District Judges Mark Pittman and Reed O’Connor also sentenced seven others, who were convicted in March of playing a role in the nonfatal shooting of Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross outside the ICE facility as part of an “antifa” cell.

Maricela Rueda was sentenced to 70 years for her role that night nearly one year ago. Autumn Hill, Zachary Evetts, Meagan Morris, Savanna Batten, and Elizabeth Soto all were sentenced to 50 years. Daniel Sanchez Estrada was sentenced to 30 years.

Hill, Evetts and Batton will also get two years of supervision upon release and Estrada will get one year.

All co defendants will have to “jointly and separately” pay $4,408.95 in restitution to the detention center.

Song, Hill, Evetts, Batten, Morris, Rueda, Elizabeth Soto and Ines Soto were convicted of rioting, providing material support to terrorists, conspiracy to use and carry an explosive, and use and carry of an explosive — the explosive being fireworks.

Sanchez Estrada was convicted of corruptly concealing a document or record. He and his wife, Rueda, were convicted of conspiracy to conceal documents.

Song was also convicted on three counts of discharging a firearm. Hill, Evetts, Morris and Rueda were acquitted of the attempted murder and firearm charges, which they faced for allegedly aiding and abetting Song.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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