The DOJ says it won its first terrorism trial against antifa. Legally, that's not the whole story

In the first federal indictment in the Prairieland ICE detention center shooting case, prosecutors dubbed the defendants accused in the nonfatal shooting of an Alvarado police officer the “North Texas Antifa Cell.”

Four months later, the government carved out its definition of antifa, short for anti-fascist, over three weeks of trial in the Fort Worth federal courthouse last month.

But when it came down to the instructions directing jurors on how to reach their verdict, the word "antifa" only came up once in dozens of pages. The prosecution’s antifa-related evidence during trial didn’t directly correlate to the plain text of the criminal charges.

Even U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman questioned why antifa was relevant to the jury’s decision making.

“Whether it’s antifa or the Methodist Women’s Auxiliary of Weatherford, why does it matter?” Pittman asked a prosecutor as both sides discussed drafting the jury charge.

According to legal and terrorism experts, the arguments tying the defendants to antifa as a militant left-wing enterprise didn't completely matter from a legal standpoint.

What the antifa evidence did do, however, was provide federal prosecutors with a cohesive argument and strategy to carry out the Trump administration’s goal of cracking down on what it deems leftist violence in the future.

“The effort here,” said Tom Brzozowski, former counsel for domestic terrorism for the Department of Justice, “was to try to kind of concentrate all that and distill it into this working definition of antifa and get that next to a terrorism-related charge to demonstrate that the DOJ meant business here.”

Michael Dwyer / AP An anti-fascist protester holds a flag on the Christian Science Plaza, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Boston.

Antifa, according to the government

According to the prosecution’s arguments, witness testimony and court records, the government defines antifa as a network of groups that operate across the country. “Antifa tactics,” as prosecutors called them, include the use of “black bloc" or dark clothing to conceal one's identity and practicing operational security or “opsec” by using encrypted chat platforms and deleting messages.

The government also pointed to the guns and tactical gear the defendants owned, along with anti-police and anti-ICE zines, or homemade booklets, as evidence of the defendants' shared antifa ideology. Some cooperating defendants did identify certain defendants as being part of an antifa cell when they testified.

Yet Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Smith told jurors in his closing arguments that while the evidence jurors heard about antifa is important, their alleged antifa beliefs are not why they're on trial.

"They're here because they used these tactics that assisted in the ambush of a cop," Smith said.

Defense attorneys pushed back throughout the trial on the existence of antifa as a formal organization. They continually argued during cross-examination that owning the literature or weapons found at the defendants’ homes is not illegal. Other cooperating defendants testified no one in their circles called themselves antifa — or if they did, it was jokingly.

Anne Speckhard, director of the International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism, was supposed to testify as one of the defense's expert witnesses on antifa. Wearing all-black clothing, facial coverings, using encrypted messaging and carrying guns are increasingly common practices for protesters across the political spectrum, Speckhard said, especially those who fear aggression from counter-protesters or doxxing.

Speckhard didn’t deny that left-wing violence exists. But she said it was important to consider the current context — namely, opposition to ramped-up and sometimes violent immigration enforcement.

“Every time we talk about anything that's anti-fascist, we need to look at the other side of the story," Speckhard said. "What are they responding to? Is there fascism?"

Only the jury knows exactly what evidence or argument led them to convict the defendants. Still, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel claimed the jury's decision as a win. The officials said in a lengthy press release after the verdict that the jury's decision was proof of the Trump administration's commitment to dismantling antifa and its networks across the country.

Leigha Simonton, who used to be the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, told KERA the press release from her former office likely came from "main justice," or the DOJ operation in Washington, D.C., because it quotes top Justice Department officials.

That's a rare occurrence, Simonton said. Main justice issued another antifa-related press release more than a week before the Prairieland trial began. Federal agents arrested a Minnesota activist Kyle Wagner — who appeared to be wearing a hoodie that said “I’M ANTIFA!” — on federal threat and cyberstalking charges for allegedly encouraging anti-ICE violence and doxing a pro-ICE Michigan resident.

“That just means that the DOJ at the highest levels are giving their top attention to cases that are related to antifa, likely because of the president's executive order, and they want to show that they are pursuing cases against people related to antifa," Simonton said.

Courtesy / U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas Several defendants are facing charges for allegedly throwing fireworks toward Prairieland Detention Center, an act prosecutors classify as using explosives in the process of committing a felony. Some defendants are also accused of vandalizing the property.

Providing material support to terrorists, not terrorism

Eight of the nine Prairieland defendants were convicted of providing material support to terrorists. That federal statute makes it a crime to give a broad range of assistance to people who commit any of a list of federal offenses — in this case, the destruction of government property and attempted murder of a federal officer.

Prosecutors didn't have to prove the Prairieland defendants had terroristic intent or that antifa even existed in order to make their case during trial, said Brzozowski, the former DOJ attorney. That evidence was brought in anyway, both to prove a shared ideology and motive by everyone charged — and to make a political statement.

“I do view this as, again, kind of a pretty obvious, blatant effort by the government to affix the term 'antifa' to this sort of activity,” he said.

This case comes at a time when federal attention on left-wing extremism is growing — especially in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. President Donald Trump and others accuse the alleged shooter of adhering to anti-fascist ideology.

Early last year, left-wing violence outpaced right-wing violence for the first time in three decades, according to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The numbers were relatively small; CSIS reported five left-wing attacks compared to one right-wing attack during the first half of 2025.

Over the past 15 years, Brzozowski said the DOJ has seen extremism associated with anarchist, animal rights and environmental movements that results in property damage. Those incidents “almost never” involved federal agents getting hit by gunfire, he said, and he considers the Prairieland case an outlier.

It's possible the government will use the material support charge more aggressively in the future, Brzozowski said, along with the rioting charge on which the Prairieland defendants were convicted.

But he said the bigger tools already at play are the public and private directives ordering law enforcement agencies to investigate antifa and antifa-aligned activity. That includes Trump's presidential memorandum instructing federal agencies to investigate “all participants in these criminal and terroristic conspiracies."

“That's probably ongoing as we speak and will continue to be ongoing,” Brzozowski said. “None of that is going to show up as a high-profile federal criminal case that draws a lot of media attention.”

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Irina Popova talks to media in front of the federal courthouse after the verdict in the Prairieland ICE shooting trial Friday, March 13, 2026, in Fort Worth.

First Amendment concerns

Northern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould called the night of the Prairieland shooting a “far cry” from a peaceful protest or First Amendment expression.

“These guilty verdicts and convictions rightly reflect the vicious, armed attack that these Antifa cell members planned and executed against law enforcement and detention center officers on the night of July 4 last year,” Raybould said in a press release.

Free speech concerns remain. The Prairieland defendants, their attorneys and supporters have criticized the government as using the case to punish left-leaning dissent.

"This is a sham trial built on political persecution and it's coming from the top," Irina Popova, a member of a support committee for the defendants, told reporters outside the courthouse March 13. "Anyone that disagrees with the government is labeled an antifa terrorist, just like Alex Pretti, Renee Good, and Marimar Martinez."

Simonton doesn't see the case as breaking new ground when it comes to First Amendment-protected beliefs versus illegal conduct, she said — but there's a line to walk.

"Because sometimes, trying to protect law enforcement and having beliefs that the DOJ may not like could possibly motivate DOJ to prosecute what they would consider to be an offense that really is either protected conduct ... or it might make a very weak case of violation of a federal statute,” she said.

Toluwani Osibamowo is KERA’s Law and Justice reporter. Got a tip? Email Toluwani at tosibamowo@kera.org.

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