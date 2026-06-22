Jury selection begins in trial of Johnson County Sheriff accused of sexual harassment, retaliation

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Johnson County Sheriff Adam King, who was indicted last year on sexual harassment, retaliation and perjury charges.

King was indicted by a grand jury in August for allegedly making unwanted sexual comments between February 2024 and July 2025 toward Anna Goodloe, a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office training coordinator, and other female employees.

“If you keep losing weight, you’re gonna make me do some ungodly things to you,” King told Goodloe, according to the indictment.

On another occasion, King told Goodloe she would need to undress before he would sign any documents for her job, according to the indictment.

Court documents also allege he created an environment of “unwanted sexual attention” among female employees by persistent staring and sexual comments.

In one instance, King's accused of telling a female employee entering his office “stop ... back up, I need to look at your feet," and then staring at the employee's feet.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office / Facebook/Courtesy Photo Johnson County Sheriff Adam King was arrested in August on sexual harassment and retaliation against a witness charges.

King then allegedly retaliated against Goodloe after learning she had filed a human resources complaint and spoke to Texas Rangers. He threatened to put her in jail and made it known he was looking for her home address in an attempt to scare her, prosecutors say.

King's also accused of retaliating against chief deputy James Saulter, who reported the sexual harassment to the Texas Rangers. Saulter was put on administrative leave shortly before the grand jury indictment in August and fired in May.

King was lastly indicted for aggravated perjury. Prosecutors say King lied to the grand jury in August 2025 when he told them he didn't change Goodloe's work schedule after she reported the sexual harassment.

That first charge was dropped because the indictment was secured by the same jury King allegedly lied to, which isn’t allowed under Texas law. A separate grand jury in March indicted King for aggravated perjury again.

Saulter and Goodloe filed a civil lawsuit on June 18 against King, seeking $50 million in total.

In May, King was also accused of having an affair and secret child more than two decades ago, something the sheriff has denied.

King was initially on paid administrative leave after his first indictments but was allowed to return to work with restrictions.

This story will be updated.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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