Karmelo Anthony found guilty of murder in fatal Frisco track meet stabbing

A Collin County jury found 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet last year.

The murder charge carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

Jurors had the option of finding him guilty of manslaughter or murder if they didn't find him not guilty. The two charges are distinguished by intent. Murder means the jury believed Anthony "knowingly" caused Metcalf's death. Manslaughter means jurors found Anthony recklessly caused Metcalf's death.

City of Frisco / Courtesy Karmelo Anthony

After the verdict was read and a very short break, the trial moved into the punishment phase. The sole defense witness was Kayla Hayes, Karmelo Anthony's mother.

"He's my oldest, he's my first born, he will always be my baby," she said. "I love him very much."

She was asked if she believed her son had any regrets.

"Yes, I know my son," she said. "He's very sorry for what he did."

"Please have mercy on my son," she added.

The decision comes after both sides rested their case Monday afternoon. Anthony's defense lasted two days and ended without him taking the stand. Prosecutors argued the stabbing was an unjustified attack on Metcalf, while the defense said Anthony acted in self defense.

The case has drawn national attention and controversy over the race of both teens. Anthony is Black and victim was white.

None of the jurors are Black.

The jury is now in deliberation to decide Anthony’s sentence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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