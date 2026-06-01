Jury selection begins in Karmelo Anthony trial following Frisco track meet fatal stabbing

The first day of the Karmelo Anthony murder trial began Monday morning in a Collin County courtroom — with a slow start to jury selection.

Now-19-year-old Anthony is facing a 1st -degree murder charge after the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Frisco last April.

Anthony is on house arrest and required to wear an ankle monitor after his bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000.

The case has drawn national attention and deep division on social media, largely over the case’s racial undertones. Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white.

Presiding Judge John Roach Jr. began the morning by explaining the day's logistics and dismissing potential jurors who were not qualified for reasons such as a criminal background and citizenship status from a pool of around 600, he said. The process lasted around three hours and was done privately.

Shortly after noon, Roach addressed the remaining jury pool, which was streamed virtually to attending members of the public in a separate room. Roach explained the role of the jury and emphasized the importance of “compartmentalizing” internal biases and hearsay while serving on a jury.

Jurors were instructed to fill out three-page questionnaires, which lawyers on the defense and prosecution will use to narrow down the pool to “around 250 people”, the judge anticipates.

Potential jurors who are asked to return will be notified tomorrow evening and are expected to return for further proceedings on Wednesday morning. The judge expects to elect 12 jurors.

The trial is expected to last through at least June 12 and include Saturdays. Opening statements are scheduled for Thursday.

Got a tip? Email Emily DeMotte at edemotte@kera.org.

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