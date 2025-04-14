Karmelo Anthony bond reduced to $250K by Collin County judge

A Collin County judge ordered a $250,000 bond for the 17-year-old Frisco high school student charged with fatally stabbing another student at a track meet.

Karmelo Anthony is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf, who’s also 17. Anthony's original bond amount was set at $1 million. Mike Howard, his attorney, petitioned to lower Anthony’s bond amount.

Mike Howard, Anthony's defense attorney, said bonds aren't intended to be a form of punishment under the law. He said the high bond amount was an undue burden on the Anthony family, which has three other children to support in addition to paying for Karmelo's defense.

"It's suppose to ensure that a person shows up to court, complies with all conditions, and it's supposed keep the community safe," he said.

In addition to the reduced bond, Anthony will be on house arrest and must wear an ankle monitor.

Anthony, a student at Centennial High School in Frisco, is accused of stabbing Metcalf, a student at Frisco’s Memorial High school, at a track and field meet at Kuykendall Stadium. According to an arrest report obtained by KERA, Anthony confessed to stabbing Metcalf, responding “I’m not alleged, I did it” when the arresting officer referred to him as the alleged suspect. Anthony said he acted in self-defense.

“As we were walking to the squad car, the suspect was emotional and said, ‘he put his hands on me, I told him not to,” the report said.

Witnesses told police Anthony pulled out a knife after Metcalf either grabbed or pushed Anthony, who was sitting in the Memorial High School track team’s tent, after Anthony told Metcalf “touch me and see what happens.” The witnesses told police they didn’t realize Anthony had a weapon.

Anthony asked officers if Metcalf, who died from his injuries, was going to be OK, according to the arrest report.

A fundraiser has raised about $412,000 on Anthony's behalf as of Monday morning. First assistant district attorney Bill Wirskye asked Andrew Anthony why they haven't used the money to pay for Karemlo's bail. Andrew Anthony said the family didn't have access to the funds yet.

Howard said the family can't use the entirety of the fund as a bond. He said the family needs the money to pay for Anthony's defense, relocating the family and to pay for security.

Andrew Anthony told the court the family is facing threats. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said the case has struck a nerve in the community.

"It's hard for everybody to be level-headed at a time like this, so that's where we come in," Willis said. "It's our job to be levels-headed, to be fact-based, and to follow the truth wherever it leads."

Willis said the Frisco Police Department's investigation is ongoing.

The Frisco Police Department has warned the public to be wary of misinformation about the case online, which has gained national attention. The department said in a social media post that an image circulating online purporting to be a medical examiner's report is false.

“Only official releases from verified accounts should be trusted,” the department said. “Do not contribute to the misinformation by spreading unconfirmed information.”

Willis has also cautioned the public to be wary of misinformation. He said in a social media post that Anthony, who’s 17, can’t receive the death penalty or life without parole under state and federal law. Anthony’s charge, first-degree murder, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility after thirty years or half of the sentence.

“My office has a long track record of seeking the maximum sentence legally available in violent cases,” Willis said. “Any sentence we seek is based on the facts, the law, and what justice demands. But we won’t engage in political theater or make promises that violate the Constitution.”

