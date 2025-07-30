Collin County judge issues gag order in Karmelo Anthony track meet murder case

A Collin County judge has issued a gag order in the Karmelo Anthony case.

Gag orders bar people involved in a trial, such as parties, attorneys and witness from speaking publicly about the case to the media or online.

A grand jury indicted Anthony for first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco high school track meet. The trial is scheduled to start next June in Judge John Roach Jr.'s courtroom.

Court records show an order of protection was also issued. It's not known who the protective order was for. Both the Anthony and Metcalf families have faced harassment.

The case has gained national attention online over issues of race. Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white.

Frisco ISD was recently subpoenaed for personal information of student athletes from Memorial High School who attended the track meet where Metcalf was stabbed. Metcalf attended Memorial high school.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.