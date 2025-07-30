© 2025 KERA News
Collin County judge issues gag order in Karmelo Anthony track meet murder case

KERA | By Caroline Love
Published July 30, 2025 at 11:02 AM CDT
A veteran stands before Judge Roach, sharing his progress within the program thus far.
Azul Sordo
/
KERA
Judge John Roach Jr., shown here in his veterans courtroom in 2022, issued a gag order in the Karmelo Anthony murder trial.

A Collin County judge has issued a gag order in the Karmelo Anthony case.

Gag orders bar people involved in a trial, such as parties, attorneys and witness from speaking publicly about the case to the media or online.

A grand jury indicted Anthony for first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco high school track meet. The trial is scheduled to start next June in Judge John Roach Jr.'s courtroom.

Court records show an order of protection was also issued. It's not known who the protective order was for. Both the Anthony and Metcalf families have faced harassment.

The case has gained national attention online over issues of race. Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white.

Frisco ISD was recently subpoenaed for personal information of student athletes from Memorial High School who attended the track meet where Metcalf was stabbed. Metcalf attended Memorial high school.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love
Caroline Love is the Collin County government accountability reporter for KERA and a former Report for America corps member.

Previously, Caroline covered daily news at Houston Public Media. She has a master's degree from Northwestern University with an emphasis on investigative social justice journalism. During grad school, she reported three feature stories for KERA. She also has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas Christian University and interned with KERA's Think in 2019.
