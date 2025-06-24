Collin County grand jury indicts Karmelo Anthony for first-degree murder in Frisco stabbing

A Collin County grand jury has indicted Karmelo Anthony for first-degree murder in the stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a Frisco high school track meet.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced in a post on social media that the grand jury had returned the first-degree murder indictment. The charge is a first-degree felony offense that carries a maximum of life in prison and an optional fine of no more than $10,000.

Anthony, who was a 17-year-old student at Centennial High School in Frisco at the time, is accused of stabbing Metcalf, a 17-year-old student at Frisco’s Memorial High school, at a track and field meet at Kuykendall Stadium in April. According to an arrest report obtained by KERA, Anthony confessed to stabbing Metcalf, responding “I’m not alleged, I did it” when the arresting officer referred to him as the alleged suspect. Anthony said he acted in self-defense.

“As we were walking to the squad car, the suspect was emotional and said, ‘he put his hands on me, I told him not to,” the report said.

Witnesses told police Anthony pulled out a knife after Metcalf either grabbed or pushed Anthony, who was sitting in the Memorial High School track team’s tent, after Anthony told Metcalf “touch me and see what happens.” The witnesses told police they didn’t realize Anthony had a weapon.

The stabbing has received national attention online. Many posts on social media have racist undertones. Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white.

Willis said he understands the case has struck a nerve for many.

"But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle," he said. "That’s what we’re committed to. And that’s exactly what this case deserves."

Next Generation Action Network, a Dallas advocacy organization that hosted a press conference for the Anthony family, also urged the public to leave judgment in the case to the court.

"Karmelo will have his day in court — not in the court of public opinion," the statement said. "He will finally have the opportunity to present his self-defense claim in a real courtroom."

If the case goes to trial, Willis said the court is in charge of scheduling the trial.

