Austin Metcalf's father has angry exchange with 'Protect White Americans' protest organizer

A protest organized by a group called "Protect White Americans" — purportedly to condemn the stabbing of Austin Metcalf as an act of racial violence — attracted more police officers and media representatives than supporters in Frisco on Saturday.

But it did lead to an angry exchange between the protest organizers and Jeff Metcalf, the father of the victim. Seventeen-year-old Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed at a high school track meet in Frisco earlier this month. Karmelo Anthony, a 17-year-old high school senior, is charged with first-degree murder in that stabbing.

The stabbing has received national attention online. Many posts on social media have racist undertones. Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white.

Jake Lang, who was among the people pardoned by President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Phillip Anderson, whose Jan. 6 case was dismissed, stood on top of a bus in the parking lot of David Kuykendall Stadium on Saturday where the stabbing occurred.

Protect White Americans organizer calls Austin Metcalf's father "weak"

Lang, who's now a Republican candidate for the Senate seat in Florida left vacant by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, told Jeff Metcalf, Austin’s father, over the phone that his son’s stabbing was an act of anti-white violence. Lang said that Metcalf should be standing on the bus with Lang and Anderson.

Metcalf, who spoke to Lang via speaker phone at the protest, told Lang he doesn’t condone Lang’s politicizing Austin’s killing.

“You’re trying to create more race divide than bridging the gap,” Metcalf said.

Lang said Metcalf was weak for not supporting his cause.

“You’re creating more Austin Metcalfs with your weakness, sir,” he told the grieving father.

Bruce Carter, who called Metcalf at the protest and put him on speaker phone so he could talk to Lang, said it’s inappropriate for Lang to use Austin Metcalf’s death for his political agenda.

“At some point, whatever people want to push, they're going to push,” Carter said. “But when you use a person's child to push it, that's a problem, period.”

The Protect White Americans bus was emblazoned photos of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., President John F. Kennedy and President Donald Trump pumping his fist in the air after he was shot at a rally. Police stood in front of a barricade and a small group of counter-protesters wearing N95 masks and sunglasses that were carrying signs condemning racism.

“No more lynch mob,” they chanted.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Counter-protesters at the Protect White Americans protest over the killing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf accused protest organizers of being racist.

Anderson alluded to the low turnout at the protest. He said supporters feared potential backlash.

“All these people that agree with us, but they're in their cars right now because they're afraid to be seen on camera because they are afraid that they'll lose their job,” he said. “They're afraid that someone will come to their home.”

Frisco police appeared to have arrested at least one counter-protester on Saturday who apparently pepper-sprayed someone else at the protest, and and escorted another person away from the site who was wearing clothing with "Anthony" on the back.

Online Vitriol

Both the Metcalf family and the Anthony family have faced threats following online backlash over what happened at the Frisco track meet. Anthony is on house arrest with an ankle monitor after being released from jail after a Collin County judge reduced his bail to $250,000 on Monday.

Frisco police confirmed that officers responded to a gunshot call at a home connected to the Metcalf family that turned out to be swatting. The Dallas Morning News reported a second swatting call at another Metcalf family home occurred Thursday night. Swatting involves making a malicious hoax call to emergency services to falsely report a violent crime with the intent to cause large-scale deployment of law enforcement according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Several police officers escorted Austin Metcalf's father out of a press conference for the family of Karmelo Anthony on Thursday. Dominique Alexander, the president and CEO of Next Generation Action Network, which hosted the press conference, said Jeff Metcalf's presence at the press conference was disrespectful to his son's memory.

"It just shows you all the character," Alexander said. "He was not invited. He knows that it's inappropriate to be near this family."

Kala Hayes, Anthony's mother, said her family has faced death threats.

"My 13-year-old daughter is afraid to sleep in her own bedroom because she is fearful of what might happen to her," Hayes said.

A fundraiser on the website givesendgo has raised about $458,762 on Anthony's behalf as of Thursday afternoon. Hayes said on Thursday the family hasn't received the funds yet. She said they were notified they could withdraw the funds, which will take several days to process.

Arrest Report: What We Know

According to an arrest report obtained by KERA, Anthony confessed to stabbing Metcalf, responding “I’m not alleged, I did it” when the arresting officer referred to him as the alleged suspect. Anthony said he acted in self-defense.

“As we were walking to the squad car, the suspect was emotional and said, ‘he put his hands on me, I told him not to,” the report said.

Witnesses told police Anthony pulled out a knife after Metcalf either grabbed or pushed Anthony, who was sitting in the Memorial High School track team’s tent, after Anthony told Metcalf “touch me and see what happens.” The witnesses told police they didn’t realize Anthony had a weapon.

Anthony asked officers if Metcalf, who died from his injuries, was going to be OK, according to the arrest report.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said the case has struck a nerve in the community.

"It's hard for everybody to be level-headed at a time like this, so that's where we come in," Willis said. "It's our job to be levels-headed, to be fact-based, and to follow the truth wherever it leads."

Misinformation

The Frisco Police Department has warned the public to be wary of misinformation about the case online. The department said in a social media post that an image circulating online purporting to be a medical examiner's report is false.

“Only official releases from verified accounts should be trusted,” the department said. “Do not contribute to the misinformation by spreading unconfirmed information.”

Willis has also cautioned the public to be wary of misinformation. He said in a social media post that Anthony, who’s 17, can’t receive the death penalty or life without parole under state and federal law. Anthony’s charge, first-degree murder, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility after thirty years or half of the sentence.

“My office has a long track record of seeking the maximum sentence legally available in violent cases,” Willis said. “Any sentence we seek is based on the facts, the law, and what justice demands. But we won’t engage in political theater or make promises that violate the Constitution.”

Alexander said at the press conference on Thursday the misinformation about the case online is harmful. He said Anthony has a right to a fair trial, which hasn't even begun yet.

"He should be afforded the same rights that Kyle Rittenhouse had, Daniel Penny and all of the people who have claimed whatever their defense was," he said.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

