Police escort father of Austin Metcalf out of press conference for Karmelo Anthony's family

Several police officers escorted Austin Metcalf's father out of a press conference for the family of Karmelo Anthony.

The press was originally called to address misinformation online and death threats over Karmelo Anthony's alleged stabbing of 17-year-old Metcalf at a Frisco high school track meet.

Dominique Alexander, the president and CEO of Next Generation Action Network, which hosted the press conference, said Jeff Metcalf's presence at the press conference was disrespectful to his son's memory.

"It just shows you all the character," Alexander said. "He was not invited. He knows that it's inappropriate to be near this family."

Anthony, a 17-year-old high school senior, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf. A Collin County judge recently lowered Anthony's bond from $1 million to $250,000 bond. In addition to the reduced bond, Anthony is on house arrest and must wear an ankle monitor.

The case, which is still under investigation, has received national attention online. Kayla Hayes, Anthony's mother, said her family has faced death threats.

"My 13-year-old daughter is afraid to sleep in her own bedroom because she is fearful of what might happen to her," Hayes said.

A fundraiser on the website givesendgo has raised about $458,762 on Anthony's behalf as of Thursday afternoon. Hayes said the family hasn't received the funds yet. She said they were notified yesterday they could withdraw the funds, which will take several days to process.

Arrest Report: What We Know

According to an arrest report obtained by KERA, Anthony confessed to stabbing Metcalf, responding “I’m not alleged, I did it” when the arresting officer referred to him as the alleged suspect. Anthony said he acted in self-defense.

“As we were walking to the squad car, the suspect was emotional and said, ‘he put his hands on me, I told him not to,” the report said.

Witnesses told police Anthony pulled out a knife after Metcalf either grabbed or pushed Anthony, who was sitting in the Memorial High School track team’s tent, after Anthony told Metcalf “touch me and see what happens.” The witnesses told police they didn’t realize Anthony had a weapon.

Anthony asked officers if Metcalf, who died from his injuries, was going to be OK, according to the arrest report.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said the case has struck a nerve in the community.

"It's hard for everybody to be level-headed at a time like this, so that's where we come in," Willis said. "It's our job to be levels-headed, to be fact-based, and to follow the truth wherever it leads."

Misinformation

The Frisco Police Department has warned the public to be wary of misinformation about the case online. The department said in a social media post that an image circulating online purporting to be a medical examiner's report is false.

“Only official releases from verified accounts should be trusted,” the department said. “Do not contribute to the misinformation by spreading unconfirmed information.”

Willis has also cautioned the public to be wary of misinformation. He said in a social media post that Anthony, who’s 17, can’t receive the death penalty or life without parole under state and federal law. Anthony’s charge, first-degree murder, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility after thirty years or half of the sentence.

“My office has a long track record of seeking the maximum sentence legally available in violent cases,” Willis said. “Any sentence we seek is based on the facts, the law, and what justice demands. But we won’t engage in political theater or make promises that violate the Constitution.”

Alexander said at the press conference the misinformation about the case online is harmful. He said Anthony has a right to a fair trial, which hasn't even begun yet.

"He should be afforded the same rights that Kyle Rittenhouse had, Daniel Penny and all of the people who have claimed whatever their defense was," he said.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

