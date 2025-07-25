Frisco ISD hit with subpoena over fatal track meet stabbing

Frisco ISD told parents in an email Thursday the district was being subpoenaed for the personal information of student athletes from Memorial High School who attended an April 2 track meet where a fatal stabbing happened.

The Collin County district court subpoena requested the school district to provide a "list of all student-athletes from Memorial HS, including their full name, date of birth, address, parents’ names and contact information, who attended a track meet at the Kuykendall stadium," according to the letter posted by Fox 4.

The letter said the information would be released to the court on July 29. If parents do not want their child's information released in that subpoena they must contest before that day and let the district know.

Usually student information is protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, known as FERPA. But that information is allowed to be released in the case of a subpoena, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

High school senior Karmelo Anthony has been charged with first-degree murder in the incident for allegedly stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at the track meet after an altercation between the two. Anthony said he was defending himself and is taking the case to trial.

The track meet stabbing became national news partially due to the fact that Metcalf is white and Anthony is Black.

The racial undertones surrounding online discussion of the case came out in full when Jake Lang, a candidate for the U.S. Senate Florida seat, held a "Protect White Americans" protest at the stadium where the stabbing happened.

Metcalf's father has said his son's death wasn't about race and condemned Lang in a phone conversation between the two recorded by KERA.

The trial for the case is set to begin on June 1, 2026.

This story contains information from the KERA archives.

Dylan Duke is KERA's summer 2025 SPJ news intern. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

