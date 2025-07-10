© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trial date set for Karmelo Anthony in Frisco track meet stabbing case

KERA | By Michael Ludgood
Published July 10, 2025 at 12:01 PM CDT
Kayla Hayes, Karmelo Anthony's mother, said her family has received death threats over the online backlash against her teeange son, who's accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.C
Caroline Love
Kayla Hayes, Karmelo Anthony's mother, said her family has received death threats over the online backlash against her teeange son, who's accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.C

The murder trial for Karmelo Anthony, accused of fatally stabbing fellow Frisco student Austin Metcalf, is set to begin on June 1, 2026.

Anthony, who was a 17-year-old student at Centennial High School in Frisco at the time, is accused of stabbing Metcalf, a 17-year-old student at Frisco’s Memorial High school, at a track and field meet at Kuykendall Stadium in April. According to an arrest report obtained by KERA, Anthony confessed to stabbing Metcalf, responding “I’m not alleged, I did it” when the arresting officer referred to him as the alleged suspect. Anthony said he acted in self-defense.

The stabbing has received national attention online. Many posts on social media have racist undertones. Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white.
Tags
News FriscoCourts & Criminal JusticeCollin CountyKERA News
Michael Ludgood
See stories by Michael Ludgood
Related Content