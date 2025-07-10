Trial date set for Karmelo Anthony in Frisco track meet stabbing case

The murder trial for Karmelo Anthony, accused of fatally stabbing fellow Frisco student Austin Metcalf, is set to begin on June 1, 2026.

Anthony, who was a 17-year-old student at Centennial High School in Frisco at the time, is accused of stabbing Metcalf, a 17-year-old student at Frisco’s Memorial High school, at a track and field meet at Kuykendall Stadium in April. According to an arrest report obtained by KERA, Anthony confessed to stabbing Metcalf, responding “I’m not alleged, I did it” when the arresting officer referred to him as the alleged suspect. Anthony said he acted in self-defense.

The stabbing has received national attention online. Many posts on social media have racist undertones. Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white.