Karmelo Anthony defense rests in Frisco track meet stabbing trial

Defense attorneys for Karmelo Anthony, the now 19-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a fellow teen at a 2025 Frisco track meet, rested their case Monday after less than two days.

Witnesses for the defense began their testimony Saturday, with Anthony’s track coach among those testifying.

Testimony picked back up Monday with testimony from a police officer and students who were at the meet.

Around 11:30 a.m., the court broke for lunch. It wasn’t until about 2:20 p.m. the court resumed.

Closing arguments begin Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.