Damarcus Offord prevails in Dallas County Democratic runoff for county clerk

Dallas County Democratic voters have chosen Damarcus Offord in Tuesday's runoff election as their candidate for county clerk.

Offord got about 65 percent of the vote in the election, according to final unofficial results that were posted early Wednesday — prevailing over challenger Ann Marie Cruz.

Offord will face Republican Skye Garcia in the November general election. One of them will succeed John Warren, Dallas County's first black county clerk.

Offord and Cruz went to a runoff after neither earned more than 50 percent of the votes during the March Democratic primary election.

Damarcus Offord, a DART senior manager, Ann Marie Cruz, who's worked in the clerk's office for nearly 40 years, and community leader Tony Grimes were the three Democratic candidates for Dallas County clerk.

Cruz had a slight lead over Offord during early voting in the March primary.

Longtime clerk John Warren withdrew from that race, ending his five terms to pursue consulting. He endorsed Offord.

Garcia was the sole Republican candidate in the March Primary Election.

Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Juan Jasso ended his 30-plus years on that bench and did not seek re-election.

Katelyn Logie trailed former Dallas City Council member and school board trustee Omar Narvaez for Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 5,

Place 2. Narvaez got 62% of the vote.

For information on other Dallas County runoff races, go to the county's election site .

Republican voters had been outpacing Democratic voters during early voting until the final day, May 22, when more than 13,400 Democrats cast ballots compared to 11,500 Republicans.

Both parties continued working into Monday evening to fill vacant election worker positions for Election Day, May 26.

Each party was responsible for providing its own staff because the Dallas County Republican Party voted to hold separate elections.

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