Human remains discovered at home of missing Everman boy Noel Alvarez

Human remains have been found in the backyard of missing Everman boy Noel Alvarez, law enforcement said Thursday.

The remains have not yet been identified. Noel has been missing since 2022, and is presumed dead.

“We believe we found evidence that will improve our case,” Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells said.

The boy's mother Cindy Rodriguez Singh was arrested and indicted for capital murder in Tarrant County last year.

Officials declined to answer questions about what prompted them to excavate the backyard of Alvarez’s last known home. It was previously excavated after cadaver dogs were alerted to the scent of human remains.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez Singh provided conflicting accounts of her son's whereabouts and never reported him missing. She was seen fleeing the country on a flight to India with family members and was later arrested following an international manhunt and extradited to Tarrant County.

She was found incompetent to stand trial in April, according to court records.

This is a developing story and will be updated.