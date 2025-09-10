Mother of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez faces new charges after FBI arrest for allegedly murdering her son

Cindy Rodriguez Singh — the Everman mother charged with the 2022 murder of her 6-year-old son — is facing four additional charges.

Along with the capital murder indictment, Rodriguez-Singh was indicted Monday on charges of child abandonment, leaving a child without proper care, and two charges of injury to a child. Her first court date is Sept. 18.

The FBI announced last month they arrested Rodriguez-Singh in India.

She was indicted in October 2023 for the capital murder of her son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. Before last month's arrest, she hadn't been been seen in the U.S. since March 2023 after boarding a plane to India with her husband and six other children.

Noel has been missing for three years and was last seen alive in October 2022 at a hospital after the mother gave birth to twins.

Everman police held a press conference on April 6, 2023, during which Chief Craig Spencer said Noel is no longer considered a missing person and that investigators believe he is likely dead.

Rodriguez-Singh was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in July after authorities believed she may have fled the country, and was the subject of a federal arrest warrant. Those charges include unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and capital murder of a person under 10 years of age.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

