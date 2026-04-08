Mother of Noel Alvarez found incompetent to stand trial for capital murder

Cindy Rodriguez Singh was deemed incompetent to stand trial for the alleged murder of her 5-year-old son Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, according to district court records.

The legal proceedings are delayed while Rodriguez Singh receives treatment with the goal of restoring her competency. The Everman woman is currently under indictment for capital murder in Tarrant County.

Legal incompetency to stand trial occurs when a defendant lacks either the mental capacity to consult with their lawyer with reasonable understanding or a functional grasp of the charges they face.

Six-year-old Noel has been missing since 2022 and is presumed dead. Law enforcement was alerted to his disappearance in 2023 .

Prosecutors say Rodriguez Singh provided conflicting accounts of her son's whereabouts and never reported him missing. She was seen fleeing the country on a flight to India with family members and was later arrested following an international manhunt and extradited to Tarrant County.

While the results of the evaluation remain sealed it followed a mandatory appointment scheduled for a psychologist to evaluate Rodriguez Singh on March 26th at the Lon Evans Corrections Center.

An additional incompetency hearing is set for April 14.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

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