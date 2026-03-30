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9 defendants in Prairieland shooting case seek to overturn jury verdict, request new trial

KERA | By Dylan Duke
Published March 30, 2026 at 10:16 AM CDT
Posters supporting the defendants in the Prairieland ICE shooting trial are stacked outside the federal courthouse Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Fort Worth.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Posters supporting the defendants in the Prairieland ICE shooting trial are stacked outside the federal courthouse Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Fort Worth.

Nine defendants convicted on charges related to a nonfatal July 4 shooting of a police officer outside the Prairieland immigration detention center filed motions to overturn their jury verdicts and request a new trial.

In motions filed Friday, defense attorneys argued in part the government failed to enter certain pieces of evidence and failed to preserve certain evidence, and alleged juror misconduct and irregularities during deliberations compromised the verdict.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman oversaw the trial and will rule on the motions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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News Prairieland Detention Center shootingU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Dylan Duke
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