Timeline: What we know about events surrounding the Prairieland ICE detention center shooting trial

Nine people are on federal trial in Fort Worth this week in connection to the nonfatal shooting of a police officer during a protest at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Alvarado: Savanna Batten, Meagan Morris, Daniel Sanchez Estrada, Elizabeth and Ines Soto, Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill, Maricela Rueda and Benjamin Song.

And 10 others have been arrested for their alleged involvement on July 4, making it 19 individuals in total: Dario Emmanuel Sanchez, Janette Goering, John Thomas, Joy Gibson, Lynette Sharp, Nathan Baumann, Rebecca Morgan, Seth Sikes, Susan Kent and Lucy Fowlkes.

The planning and arrests related to the July 4 demonstration have spanned seven months, with charges ranging in severity for each person involved.

Here's what we know so far about the events leading to this week's federal trial.

Additional reporting by KERA's Toluwani Osibamowo, Penelope Rivera and Caroline Love.