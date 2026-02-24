© 2026 KERA News
Timeline: What we know about events surrounding the Prairieland ICE detention center shooting trial

KERA | By Ava Thompson
Published February 24, 2026 at 5:09 AM CST
Ava Thompson
/
KERA
Nineteen people have been arrested for their alleged involvement with a July 4 shooting at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center. The government has called the case the first trial targeting "antifa" as a terrorist group.

Nine people are on federal trial in Fort Worth this week in connection to the nonfatal shooting of a police officer during a protest at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Alvarado: Savanna Batten, Meagan Morris, Daniel Sanchez Estrada, Elizabeth and Ines Soto, Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill, Maricela Rueda and Benjamin Song.

And 10 others have been arrested for their alleged involvement on July 4, making it 19 individuals in total: Dario Emmanuel Sanchez, Janette Goering, John Thomas, Joy Gibson, Lynette Sharp, Nathan Baumann, Rebecca Morgan, Seth Sikes, Susan Kent and Lucy Fowlkes.

The planning and arrests related to the July 4 demonstration have spanned seven months, with charges ranging in severity for each person involved.

Here's what we know so far about the events leading to this week's federal trial.

Additional reporting by KERA's Toluwani Osibamowo, Penelope Rivera and Caroline Love.
Tags
Criminal Justice Prairieland Detention Center shootingFederal CourtICEProtests
Ava Thompson
