Fake donation boxes are popping up in North Richland Hills. Here’s how to spot them

North Richland Hills officials are removing fake clothing donation boxes that have recently shown up in local big box store parking lots.

City spokesperson Mary Peters said there are a few telltale signs a donation box might not be legit.

“We have found that we can't trace these back to a particular business, charity or reputable organization,” Peters said. “So, we really don't know who's behind them.”

Property owners also don't know where the boxes are coming from, or who's placing them in their parking lots, Peters said.

According to a social media post from the city, a donation box might not support a charitable cause if it doesn’t come with identifying information like a charity name or registered charity number, or any contact information. If the box seems poorly made or uses generic phrases like “clothing needed,” the items left within it may be sold for profit rather than benefiting those in need.

“For your donation to benefit the community, we recommend taking it directly to a local nonprofit, rather than leaving it at a random donation box that's just appeared in a parking lot somewhere,” Peters said.

The city’s code compliance staff has been working with property owners to remove unwanted boxes.

Peters said North Richland Hills residents can help discourage these operations.

“If folks choose not to leave items at these bins, it makes it less appealing for them to continue to bring them to these random locations around town,” she said.

Peters said other cities in Texas are dealing with the same issue. It’s also not a new or local phenomenon, as seen in a 2014 New York Times article outlining the same concerns in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

