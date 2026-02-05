Dallas man charged with aggravated kidnapping after police find missing child in Galveston hotel

A Dallas man was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping for ransom or reward in Galveston after police allegedly found him Jan. 30 in a hotel room with a 12-year-old girl who had been reported missing, according to court records and the Galveston Police Department.

The girl left her home at around 7 p.m. to walk her dog around the 11 Mile Road area, but about an hour-and-a-half later, the dog returned home without the girl and without its collar or leash, police said.

Officers responded to a call about the missing girl, and an emergency ping of her phone showed she was at a hotel on Seawall Boulevard, according to court records.

During the search for the 12-year-old, police say they received video footage from the Galveston Beach Hotel on Seawall Boulevard that showed the girl going into a hotel room with a man suspected to be 27-year-old Graham Dunn.

The girl told investigators that Dunn allegedly forced her into his car and stopped her from leaving by pulling her hair. He’s accused of then driving her to the hotel and giving her two pills that made her feel "woozy." She told investigators that Dunn allegedly recorded her and touched her sexually and inappropriately, according to court documents.

Police said they forcibly entered the hotel room after Dunn allegedly refused to fully open the door. According to court documents, Dunn is accused of wearing only his boxers at the time, when the girl was lying on a bed with her pants down.

Dunn, who is from Dallas, was arrested and his bond was set at $500,000, according to court documents. ABC13 reportedthat courtrecords show three separate women accused Dunn of crimes in North Carolina last year.

A defense attorney for Dunn was not listed in online court records as of Wednesday.

The 12-year-old girl was brought to the emergency room at UTMB Galveston for medical evaluation, according to police, who said aninvestigation is ongoing.

