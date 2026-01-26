Arlington police respond to 40 crashes, 19 of them major, due to slick roads brought by Winter Storm

Slick roads brought about by Winter Storm Fern were a major contributing factor in all of the 40 crashes Arlington police responded to over the weekend, according to a police spokesperson.

None of the 40 crashes on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 resulted in death or serious injury, though 19 of them were categorized as major, police spokesperson Tim Ciesco said in an email Monday. That means any injury, property damage and crashes that resulted in a major roadway being blocked or a vehicle being made undrivable.

The other 21 were minor accidents, Ciesco wrote in the email.

Roads remain unsafe Monday, according to the National Weather Service. While temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing, the service said some roads could see thawing from ice to slush.

An overnight drop in temperatures is anticipated to cause roads that do thaw to refreeze, so the service warns against taking to the roads overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Ciesco said police also did not receive any death-related calls where cold is believed to be a major contributor.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org. You can follow James on X @ByJamesHartley.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.