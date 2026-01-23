Dallas to open emergency shelter at Fair Park with cots, blankets and food

Dallas will open an emergency shelter in Fair Park's Automobile Building at 4 p.m. Friday as a winter storm filled with freezing Arctic air barrels toward the city.

The shelter will provide people with cots, blankets, some clothing and three meals a day, said Daniel Roby, CEO of Austin Street Center, which is helping the city operate the facility. For those wanting to help, Roby said Austin Street Center is accepting volunteers and donations.

"We are ready to have hundreds of people come in and begin receiving safe shelters," Roby said at a press conference a few hours before the shelter opened Friday.

Residents can call 311 or use the OurCalling app if they see someone out in the weather who needs help.

About a dozen people waited outside in the rain two hours before the shelter opened. Brittney Rivers was one of those waiting. She told KERA she hasn't had a home in two years and lives on the street in the Fair Park area.

"I'm happy that the city is doing this," Rivers said. "[I'm] staying warm just by burning a fire."

The shelter has the capacity for around 1,200 people and is flexible to scale up if needed, said Kevin Oden, director of emergency management and crisis response. He said at another press conference Thursday the city has identified a backup building if the Automobile Building gets full.

Temperatures in North Texas are expected to drop Friday evening with potential sleet coming in Saturday morning. Oden said the shelter will stay open until the city is confident temperatures will rise and stay above freezing. Dallas Animal Services will also be providing kennels and supervision for pets.

"Many people want to stay with their pets and would not be separated from their pets," Roby said. "If that was the only option, they wouldn't come in a shelter."

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.