Ex-Sanger ISD police officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

Sanger Police Department has arrested a former officer with the Sanger ISD Police Department, according to a press release on Wednesday afternoon.

Israel Demello, 26, of Denton was arrested on Wednesday on four charges: Improper relationship between educator and student, sexual assault of a child, sexual performance by a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact. All of the offenses are second-degree felonies.

Demello was booked into the Denton County Jail. Records show he remains there on Thursday morning with at least a $225,000 bond.

Denton County records list the offense date for each charge as Jan. 1, 2024.

Sanger ISD Superintendent Tommy Hunter informed parents on Nov. 20 that a district police officer had been accused of inappropriate conduct with a secondary student. Demello was placed on leave immediately, as Sanger Police Department conducted an investigation, with the assistance of digital forensic investigators from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Demello started his tenure at Sanger ISD Police Department on June 15, 2023. While the commission lists his employment at the Sanger ISD department as active, the Sanger Police Department said on Wednesday he was "formerly employed."

Sanger ISD is a smaller school district north of Denton, with 2,874 students enrolled in 2025. The district currently includes three elementary schools, one middle school, one high school and an alternative and disciplinary education campus.

Demello received his peace officer license in August of 2021. He also served as a police officer at Texas Woman's University from August to December of 2021, according to his record with the state commission.

On what appears to be Demello's LinkedIn profile, he describes himself as a CEO, entrepreneur and a public speaker. In a post on the platform from six months ago, he recalled making a presentation at the Texas School Safety Center Conference.

"I had the honor of sharing my passion for building healthy, meaningful connections between students and law enforcement," the post said. "Between two packed sessions, I spoke to over 400 professionals — all eager to learn how relational policing can reshape school culture and improve safety."

Demello also self-published an autobiography, The One Who Made It, last August. The autobiography depicts Demello as a survivor who overcame disadvantages to be a successful business owner.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and cbreeding@dentonrc.com.

