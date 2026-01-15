Denton County expands Sheriff’s Office agreement with ICE for immigration enforcement

Select Denton County Sheriff’s Office personnel can now identify and detain a person they suspect is violating U.S. immigration law, expanding this authority beyond jail interviews.

The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously approved a 287(g) agreement between the Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to establish a task force partnership.

Under the training and supervision of ICE, select Sheriff’s Office officers can detain a person to investigate their immigration status and potentially arrest them on suspicion of immigration law violation during routine patrols, traffic stops and other community interactions.

“This will put us in full participation of 287(g),” Sheriff Tracy Murphree told the commissioners. “We look forward to working with our [federal] partners and getting officers trained to be able to keep our country safer to make sure that the law is enforced.”

The Sheriff’s Office previously entered an agreement with ICE under the jail enforcement model with commissioners’ approval in February 2025.

This model was limited to people who are already in custody at the Denton County Jail. Under the jail enforcement model, select Sheriff’s Office personnel could hold and question inmates who were under arrest on suspicion of local or state charges about their immigration status.

The jail enforcement model, Murphree told commissioners last year, prevents his personnel from having to contact ICE agents to assist with investigating inmates whose immigration status is in question. Instead, Murphree said, his personnel would have direct access to ICE records for investigation.

Under the newly approved task force model, select Sheriff’s Office personnel can identify and detain a person they suspect of violating immigration laws, even if the person is not already being held at the county jail on suspicion of local or state charges.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams thanked Murphree on Tuesday for participating in the agreement even though “publicly, in a lot of areas, it’s not always the thing some people like.”

“That doesn’t matter, and I don’t care either,” Williams said. “... I know our citizens — the majority of citizens I deal with — absolutely appreciate it. You’ve got 110% of my support.”

ICE task force agreements came under fire in 2011 after a Department of Justice civil rights investigation at a participating agency in Florida found “discriminatory policing practices including unlawful stops, detentions and arrests of Latinos.” The Obama administration discontinued task force agreements in 2012.

Through an executive order in January 2025, the Trump administration revived task force agreements, and the number of participating agencies has surged since.

ICE had signed 1,318 agreements for 287(g) models across 40 states as of Wednesday. That includes 723 task force model agreements.

North Texas civil rights organizations have urged sheriff’s departments to reject 287(g) agreements, KERA reported, arguing it will increase racial profiling and decrease public safety.

“I pray that the officers that are going to be working with our Denton County agency will uphold the services and integrity that you have instilled in your officers here,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell told the sheriff.

“I know that it’s not popular for the ICE group to come around into communities, but I’m trusting you to make sure that we do it the Denton County way and not abuse privileges and authority.”

Murphree assured Mitchell that he will make sure the task force model agreement is “done correctly.”

“If there’s ever a question about that, then I will step away,” Murphree said.

The agreement requires Denton County Sheriff’s Office personnel to be trained in relevant immigration and civil rights law, the scope of immigration officer authority, ICE use of force policy, liability issues, complaint procedures and international treaty obligations.

The Sheriff’s Office can nominate officers with at least two years of law enforcement experience. If nominees pass a background check, qualify for federal clearance and successfully complete training, ICE can certify them and authorize them to carry out task force functions.

Denton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Orlando “Hino” Hinojosa told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Wednesday afternoon that he would look into its inquiry about how many officers the agency will nominate for the task force.

“I know participating in things like this sometimes puts a little bit more of a strain on your department because we only have so many people,” Williams told Murphree on Tuesday. “It’s not like you’ve got new people with this added relationship. But this court is here to support you. If that becomes an issue and you need more, then please come tell us.”

Hinojosa also told the Record-Chronicle he would look into its inquiry about funding for the officers’ participation.

A memo from Assistant District Attorney Mary Miller states that the task force model agreement will have no financial impact: “The officer(s) nominated/assigned to participate with ICE as part of this [agreement] will continue with their normal DCSO duties and will only perform limited functions with ICE …”

The state also established grant funding to reimburse counties with populations under 1 million for costs ICE does not incur, but Denton County exceeded 1 million residents in 2023.

ICE covers costs associated with training and travel expenses during training. It also covers the cost of IT infrastructure necessary to carry out enforcement duties.

Other costs associated with carrying out task force functions — like personnel salary and benefits, equipment and local transportation — are at the Sheriff’s Office’s expense.

Although there are federal grant opportunities for reimbursement of these expenses, the agreement does not guarantee reimbursement.

Regardless of available resources, the state requires the Denton County Sheriff’s Office to participate in at least one model of 287(g) agreement.

State Senate Bill 8, which went into effect Jan. 1, requires sheriff’s offices that operate a jail to request to participate.

The Texas Attorney’s General Office can sue agencies that do not enter into an agreement by Dec. 1 and that do not provide proof of attempts to enter into an agreement.

