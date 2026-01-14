Endangered landmark designation sought for historic TXU plant at Panther Island

The historic TXU power plant may be closer to protection against demolition after the Fort Worth City Council started a process Tuesday that seeks an endangered landmark status for the 113-year-old building.

The council approved sending the matter to the city’s Historic and Cultural Landmarks Commission for consideration Feb. 9. A public hearing then would be held before the council Feb. 24; the council has final say.

Such historic status would confer significant, but not absolute, protection against demolition of the building along North Main Street and the Trinity River. The site is owned by Tarrant County College, which put the property up for sale in October as redevelopment begins on Panther Island.

Historic Fort Worth placed the property on its annual Most Endangered Places list six times, fearing its deteriorated condition and lack of any protection leaves it vulnerable to demolition.

In the fall, the preservation nonprofit urged city leaders to nominate the property for the “highly significant endangered” status, noting that the building can be an important anchor in Panther Island. Officials with the group point out that historic protection could potentially open up millions of dollars in incentives for rehab.

“Let’s plug in” protection for the plant, Jerre Tracy, executive director of Historic Fort Worth, told the council Tuesday night.

Speaker Ann Zadeh, a former council member who is now executive director of the Community Design Fort Worth nonprofit, called the power plant “an important civic artifact that merits protection now. Historic preservation can be recognized as a positive thing.”

The council voted unanimously to start the landmarks process, with no discussion.

Tarrant County College’s stance on the designation is unclear. No one from the college spoke during the meeting. Spokespeople did not respond to requests from the Fort Worth Report for comment this week.

The college, which bought the property in 2004, put the site up for sale in mid-October. By November, city leaders floated the idea of nominating the property for the historic protection.

The city’s historic preservation ordinance allows the city manager, Fort Worth City Council, Historic and Cultural Landmarks Commission, owner or owner’s authorized representative to nominate a property for highly significant endangered status. However, city officials have said it is unusual for city officials to proceed without the property owner’s consent.

Under state zoning law, if Tarrant County College formally opposes the landmark status, the Historic and Cultural Landmarks Commission and City Council must have a 75% supermajority to approve it. The college has not informed the city it opposes landmark status, city staff said.

Cleveland Construction Co. built the power plant between 1911 and 1913 in the Beaux Arts style, with additions in 1913 and 1922, according to a history that accompanied the City Council’s resolution.

The plant was Fort Worth’s primary power source for nearly 40 years. It closed for good in 2004.

City staffers conducted an assessment of its eligibility for the endangered landmark status after TCC listed the property for sale. They determined it meets four criteria for significance, retains “sufficient integrity,” and is considered in danger of irretrievable loss.

The city’s preservation ordinance requires a property to meet at least three criteria for significance as well as other integrity and other measures.

The city’s resolution did not identify the four criteria for significance that the property meets.

Under Fort Worth’s preservation ordinance, a property has “significance” if it meets at least three of the following:

Is distinctive in character, interest or value and exemplifies the cultural, economic, social, ethnic or historical heritage.

Is an important example of a particular architectural type or embodies elements of architectural design, detail, material or craftsmanship that represent a significant architectural innovation in Fort Worth.

Has been identified as the work of an important architect or master builder who has contributed to the development of the city.

Has been identified with a person or persons who significantly contributed to the culture and development of Fort Worth, Texas or United States.

Bears a significant relationship to other distinctive buildings, structures, sites, objects or areas or contributes to the overall character of the area.

Possesses significant archeological value.

Is the site of a significant historic event.

Is designated as a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark, State Archeological Landmark, or an American Civil Engineering Landmark, or is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Scott Nishimura is senior editor for local government accountability at the Fort Worth Report. Reach him at scott.nishimura@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

