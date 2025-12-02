Dallas Police Department employees terminated for adverse conduct

Two Dallas Police Department employees were fired after disciplinary hearings with Chief Daniel Comeaux Monday.

According to a statement released by the department, Officer Scott Simpson from Central Division was let go for engaging in adverse conduct. Simpson was arrested for unauthorized release of body camera footage, a Class A Misdemeanor, and conducting non-departmental subject searches through a confidential investigative platform.

Officer Trainee III Adrian Alcorta was also terminated during the hearing, for adverse conduct. Alcorta was arrested for Assault Family Violence-Offensive Contact, a Class C Misdemeanor, and assaulting a family member.

Alcorta and Simpson had been on leave during their official investigations. As of their hearing with Comeaux Monday, they're no longer employed by the department.