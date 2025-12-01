TSA introduces new $45 fee for travelers without REAL ID starting Feb. 1

If you don't have a Real ID by Feb. 1, you might find yourself paying more to fly.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Monday that it will refer all passengers who do not present an acceptable form of ID and still want to fly an option to pay a $45 fee to use a modernized alternative identity verification system, set to go into effect Feb.1.

Travelers will be able to pay the fee to use TSA Confirm.ID for a 10-day travel period. In the meantime TSA urges travelers who do not have a RealID to schedule an appointment at their local DMV to update their ID as soon as possible.

If you have a Texas state-issued ID, you can tell whether it's RealID compliant if it has a star in the top-right corner.

You'll be able to pay the fee online in advance or in person. The fee Confirm.ID will be valid for 10 days at TSA check points. Past the 10 day period, you will have to pay the fee again. The fee is meant to cover the technology and software for the security check.

According to the TSA announcement, these are the acceptable forms of ID:



REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent)

State-issued Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs)

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

All travelers without an acceptable ID, will be referred to the optional TSA Confirm.ID process for identity verification upon TSA check-in and prior to entering the security line.