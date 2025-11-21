Police, fire investigate 'suspicious package' at Dallas ICE office

Law enforcement and fire rescue crews responded this morning to reports of a "suspicious substance" at the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement Field office.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue call log showed at least 16 units were dispatched to the facility off of North Stemmons Freeway, including for “hazmat” and “package.”

No one is being allowed to go in for appointments.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Dallas Police Department said a preliminary investigation determined a "suspicious package" was found inside the ICE office.

"No injuries were reported," the statement said. "This ongoing investigation will be led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

The ICE field office processes check-in appointments and holds detainees before they are sent to longer-term detention facilities.

Community organizer Angela Andrade was at the office Friday morning and said she and other volunteers saw emergency vehicles show up at 6:30.

“The only thing we are hearing is that there’s a suspicious package, but we’ve been here since early this morning and we haven’t seen anything,” Andrade said in Spanish in a video posted to social media.

Two months ago a gunman fired at agents and detainees outside of the facility, killing two migrant men and wounding a third in what federal officials say was a targeted attack on ICE.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

