No move on North Texas transportation chief but change may be coming

Michael Morris — described by a state senator as the Tom Landry of transportation — will for now continue in his role for the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

After a nearly two-hour closed session about Morris’ job performance as director of transportation, executive board members took no action late Thursday afternoon.

Morris declined to comment after the meeting.

Board President Victoria Johnson, a Burleson City Council member, said the closed session “was essentially an update.”

Todd Little, who was appointed executive director of the council of governments in May, said the situation “is still fluid” since the organization is preparing for long-term mobility projects and looking for an eventual successor to marshal transportation projects needed to accommodate 4 million people expected to move to North Texas by 2050.

“We’re planning for the future,” Little told the Fort Worth Report. “We’ll have more details soon.”

State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, voiced his support for Morris during a public comment portion of the meeting and said partisan politics should not play a role in the board’s decision.

“He’s your Tom Landry as it concerns issues related to transportation,” West said, referring to the legendary Dallas Cowboys coach.

West, vice chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, said Morris’ expertise on transportation issues is unsurpassed in Texas. The board’s decision should not be based on politics, he said.

“This is not a Democratic issue. This is not a Republican issue,” West said. “Don’t make this a partisan issue. Don’t fire Tom Landry. If you have the best person in the state, it would be foolhearted to let him go.”

Denton County Judge Andy Eads urged board members to retain Morris since he has worked for decades to advance the region. His creative and collaborative approach to solve funding issues for North Texas transportation projects is unsurpassed, Eads said.

“That is how you move our region forward,” he told board members.

Little, former Ellis County judge, said regardless of politics, the transportation job requires a visionary leader to lead the next 25 years of mobility projects.

“We still have to do the work,” he said.

Morris has been an advocate of transportation options, including tolled lanes, rapid bus service in high-use corridors and a proposed high-speed rail line that includes Fort Worth and Arlington — projects he said are vital for North Texas growth.

He also championed a long-term regional transportation plan that calls for $217.3 billion to address North Texas road, rail and air quality improvements.

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

News decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

