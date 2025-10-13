Frisco wants to use public-private model for an animal facility. Not everyone's on board

Frisco is moving ahead with a proposal to build a public-private animal facility in town, but local advocates are questioning whether it's the best approach.

The city council this month gave staff the greenlight to continue working on an agreement between the city and a local animal behavior expert to operate the $12.8 million animal facility. It would offer behavior and training services, community education, a pet pantry, veterinary care, spay and neutering, microchipping, vaccines, day care and grooming, It would also temporarily hold animals to make it easier for Frisco residents to retrieve lost pets.

The city is carefully calling the new building an “animal facility," noting it's not an animal shelter. The city of about 235,000 currently relies on the Collin County animal shelter in McKinney, which has been overflowing for years . City officials said they will still maintain a contract with the shelter, but are open to negotiating its terms later.

“This facility is designed to keep animals out of the shelter,” Chief of Police David Shilson, who oversees Frisco Animal Services, said.

He added the Collin County shelter will act as a “backstop” by taking in animals needing long-term shelter. The proposed facility will hold animals for at least five days before transferring them to the shelter or a rescue organization, though depending on capacity, the animals could be transferred in just three days.

Abby Allison, a member of Frisco's Pet Project, said the facility can't address the needs of the community the way a full-service shelter would because it would still be sending animals to an overcrowded shelter.

"There is a fire hydrant that is broken and it's just spewing out water.Tthis facility is like sticking gum over the fire hydrant," Allison said. "The problem's still there, the water's still overflowing."

She said the facility does include some services the community has been asking for, but it doesn’t go far enough.

"What we're asking for is very simple," Allison said. "We want a full-service animal shelter, and we're not there yet."

Another limitation of the facility is it will not accept owner surrenders. Nicole Kohanski, a member of Frisco’s Animal Advisory Board and owner of the animal behavior and training company Wiggle Butt Academy, would operate the facility under a 20-year lease. She told city council members most pet surrenders are due to aggressive behavior from the animal, which the facility will offer training for.

“I want to take humane care to the next level, beyond providing just shelter and food and water,” she said.

The proposed public-private partnership between the city and Kohanski mirrors that of other Frisco projects like The Star and Toyota Stadium.

The two-story animal facility in North Frisco would be fully paid for and owned by the city. Kohanski would pay a rent of $32,000 a month, cover operating and maintenance costs and pay at least 15% of net profit to the city after the first year of business. The city hopes this will bring them about $7.7 million by the end of the lease.

That rent can be paid in cash or by providing “animal services,” according to the agreement. Ken Schmidt, Frisco's director of special projects, said services could include hosting adoption, vaccine, microchipping or spay and neuter events.

What’s next?

City council will let staff continue forming the proposal but hasn’t yet voted to approve the partnership. If approved, staff hope to execute an agreement before the end of the year, begin designs in early 2026 and formally open the facility in 2027.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Fall news intern. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.