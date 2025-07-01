© 2025 KERA News
New Texas laws target roadside pet sales and puppy mills

By Lucio Vasquez | The Texas Newsroom
Published July 1, 2025 at 2:36 PM CDT
Milo, Sara’s dog, with Tricia Hanson Sapp Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Quail Ridge Park in Fort Worth. Hanson Sapp was watching Milo while her daughter was traveling with her boyfriend when she was shot and killed 3 years ago.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Starting Sept. 1, Texas counties near large metropolitan areas will have more power to stop the sale of dogs and cats in outdoor spaces.

Two new Texas laws taking effect later this year will tighten the leash on puppy mills and roadside pet sales by expanding local authority over outdoor animal vendors.

With little government oversight, animals sold in parking lots and along roadsides often face poor conditions and neglect, typically at the hands of unlicensed breeders within large-scale breeding operations, colloquially referred to as puppy mills.

But starting Sept. 1, House Bills 2012 and 2731 will allow counties near large metropolitan areas to ban animal sales in outdoor public spaces. These rules will also apply to counties along the U.S.-Mexico border with at least 200,000 residents.

According to Katie Fine, senior advocacy strategist at Best Friends Animal Society, the laws represent “significant progress in breaking the supply chain for puppy mills in Texas.” The organization works to end euthanasia in animal shelters across the nation.

"These laws protect communities, empower consumers, and hold deceptive sellers accountable,” Fine said. "It is smart and responsible legislation that prioritizes public safety and transparency."

Since 2007, only counties with at least 1.3 million residents could regulate outdoor animal sales in Texas. The new laws expand that power to counties with over 600,000 residents that border another county with more than 4 million people. Counties newly granted this authority include Fort Bend, Montgomery, El Paso, Cameron, Webb and Hidalgo. These counties now join Harris County and the cities of Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Fort Worth — which have all banned roadside sales of dogs and cats.

The expanded regulations could also have a broader impact beyond cracking down on substandard breeding practices. Fine says the new laws may also help ease pressure on overcrowded animal shelters by encouraging more adoptions. Texas shelters take in nearly 600,000 pets each year, according to Best Friends Animal Society. While more than 75% were adopted last year, about 86,000 dogs and cats were still euthanized.

"By eliminating roadside sales and encouraging adoption at local shelters, we can significantly reduce the number of pets that die in Texas shelters," Fine said.

Similar bills have been introduced in Texas over the years but repeatedly stalled in the Legislature. In 2011, a measure allowing smaller counties to ban outdoor animal sales passed, but was ultimately vetoed by then-Gov. Rick Perry.
Lucio Vasquez | The Texas Newsroom
Lucio Vasquez is a breaking news reporter for The Texas Newsroom, a collaborative of NPR stations across Texas. With a keen eye for fast-moving stories and a dedication to accurate, impactful journalism, Lucio delivers timely coverage of major events across the state. Before joining The Texas Newsroom, he spent the past five years at Houston Public Media covering some of the region’s most pressing stories.
