Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issues arrest warrants for employee following assault on inmate

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has issued four arrest warrants for one of its own employees at the Dallas County Jail.

Treston L. Jones is a detention service officer with the jail’s special response team, which handles high-risk situations. An unnamed party filed a complaint against Jones, alleging that he had assaulted an inmate.

While the nature of the assault isn’t clear from a sheriff’s office press release, an internal investigation confirmed the allegation’s veracity.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not immediately return a call or email for comment.

Jones, who joined the sheriff’s office in September of 2020, has since been placed on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office operates the seventh-largest jail in the United States, according to its website. The average jail population is over 6,000 and the office has over 2,000 employees.

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!