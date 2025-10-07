State Fair-branded corn dogs made in Haltom City recalled

Check your freezer for packaged corn dogs.

A Haltom City food manufacturer recalled about 58 million pounds of corn dogs and sausage-on-a-stick products potentially contaminated with embedded pieces of wood.

Hillshire Brands Co., a subsidiary of Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc., issued the recall for fully cooked “State Fair Corn Dogs on a Stick” and “Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick” products after five people were injured, according to a Sept. 27 notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Tyson officials said the issue was isolated to food items produced at the Haltom City facility. No other State Fair or Jimmy Dean branded products were affected.

“A limited number of products have been found to include extraneous pieces of wood stick within the batter portion of the products, and out of an abundance of caution, the company is voluntarily recalling this product,” Tyson officials said in a statement.

After receiving complaints, Hillshire Brands officials determined the wooden sticks entered the production process prior to battering.

The affected products were packaged between March 17 and Sept. 26 and bear establishment numbers “EST-582” or “P-894” printed on the packaging.

USDA officials said the products were sold online and through grocery stores nationwide. They were also sold to school districts and defense facilities. The food was not part of the National School Lunch Program, federal officials said.

USDA officials expressed concern that the affected products still may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers. Any items from affected batch numbers should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

Click here to see a list of the recalled products, and click here to see the product labels of those items.

Consumers who have questions may call Tyson at 1-888-747-7611 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

