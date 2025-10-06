Fort Worth police chief addresses city's violent incidents that left several people dead, injured

Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Monday residents shouldn’t be worried about an uptick in violence but plans to work on a violent reduction plan.

Police reported four deaths from shootings and a stabbing between Friday and Sunday in Fort Worth.

"We look at these incidents, unfortunately, they happened, but we look at how to strengthen our response to them and the plans that we have for the future,” Garcia said.

At least 10 people died in seven unrelated incidents that occurred in North Texas over the weekend, according to the Fort Worth and Dallas police departments.

Dallas had three separate fatal shootings Sunday, including one that left three people dead. Kennedale had one fatal shooting Saturday.

In Fort Worth, police officers were dispatched Friday around 3:45 p.m. on a stabbing call in the 2700 block of East Rosedale Street.

Everyone involved in the incident had left the scene, police said when they arrived, but were able to find a juvenile suspect who admitted to stabbing at least two others in self-defense during a physical altercation.

The two victims were identified as 15-year-old Jacob De La Rosa, who died in the emergency room, and his father Albert De La Rosa, who was listed in critical condition, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Fort Worth officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. the same day to the 5100 block of Wichita Street on a shooting call. Police say they found a woman dead at the scene when they arrived.

Witnesses told police two unidentified women were exchanging car information after a minor accident when one of the women pulled out a gun, pointing it at several people, according to police.

The woman then shot the victim, fled the scene but called police at a different location where she waited for them to arrive, according to officers.

Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, officers said they responded to a 911 call located in the 1400 block of Eastchase Parkway about a male employee being shot at a gas station.

Medical personnel arrived and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the alleged shooter had fled the scene when they arrived and went to another location, where they opened fire again into an occupied vehicle. No one was injured during the second shooting, police said.

The alleged shooter was arrested at a third location after ramming through a metal gate and attempting to make entry into an occupied residence, according to police.

The fourth shooting in Fort Worth occurred early Sunday morning when officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street, an area of local bars, to a shooting call.

Officers said they found one victim dead inside a nightclub with multiple gunshot wounds and five others with gunshot injuries. The five other victims were transported or self-transported to a local hospital, police said, and are in stable condition.

Homicide detectives said multiple alleged shooters opened fire at the victims in what was a “unprovoked shooting.” The alleged shooters fled the scene on foot immediately after the shooting and prior to police arriving on scene.

No arrests have been made as of Monday, police said. It’s unclear how many shooters there were that night, but police said it may have been “gang related."

Despite the string of fatal incidents, Garcia said violent crime in Fort Worth has been going down this year compared to 2024.

“One weekend does not make a trend,” Garcia said. “Having said that we don't sit on our hands to ensure that it doesn't happen again.”

“We as police departments, we're fever reducers. Now we reduce the fever. We're not a cure to the illness.”

