Dallas County property owners likely won't have a higher tax rate

Dallas County is one step closer to finalizing its next fiscal year budget.

Most commissioners during a special meeting on Tuesday chose not to increase the property tax rate.

Commissioners plan to keep it the same rate as last year.

That rate is .215500 per $100 of taxable value.

For a home valued at $230,000, that's a little less than $500.

Commissioner John Wiley Price throughout the budget process has supported increasing the tax rate.

He said that as the second largest county in Texas, the rate should increase to be comparable to counties nationwide and help cushion the budget.

"Out of 3,100 counties in the United States, we are number 9," he said. "And so this court has been extremely frugal in terms of managing the day-to-day operations of county taxpayers. I know the tenor of this court is going to be that we stay at the current rate. I think that there are a number of operational issues. I think both budget and finance officers and staff has done a remarkable job, but there is no dollars."

Commissioners will officially vote on the tax rate Sept. 17.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

