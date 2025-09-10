© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas County property owners likely won't have a higher tax rate

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published September 10, 2025 at 4:57 AM CDT
John Wiley Price, Dallas County Commissioner District 3, stands at his seat during commissioner’s court Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
John Wiley Price, Dallas County Commissioner District 3, supported having a higher tax rate to help with a number of operational issues.

Dallas County is one step closer to finalizing its next fiscal year budget.

Most commissioners during a special meeting on Tuesday chose not to increase the property tax rate.

Commissioners plan to keep it the same rate as last year.

That rate is .215500 per $100 of taxable value.

For a home valued at $230,000, that's a little less than $500.

Commissioner John Wiley Price throughout the budget process has supported increasing the tax rate.

He said that as the second largest county in Texas, the rate should increase to be comparable to counties nationwide and help cushion the budget.

"Out of 3,100 counties in the United States, we are number 9," he said. "And so this court has been extremely frugal in terms of managing the day-to-day operations of county taxpayers. I know the tenor of this court is going to be that we stay at the current rate. I think that there are a number of operational issues. I think both budget and finance officers and staff has done a remarkable job, but there is no dollars."

Commissioners will officially vote on the tax rate Sept. 17.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News Dallas CountyGovernment AccountabilityDallas County Commissioners CourtDallas County CommissionerJohn Wiley PriceClay Lewis JenkinsElba GarciaProperty Taxes Taxeshome ownership
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
Related Content