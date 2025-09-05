Mesquite is a step closer to getting popular brewery in their city

Mesquite leaders say the planned expansion of a popular Dallas brewery into the city’s businesses corridor will bring much-needed economic development to the area.

The Mesquite City Council this week approved a tax incentive for a 90,000-square-foot development that will serve as Manhattan Project Beer Co.'s primary production and distribution facility, and that could later include a future restaurant and taproom.

The brewery already has a taproom in West Dallas.

“This project could be a fantastic foundation for MP,” brewery co-founder Misty Sanford said in a post on LinkedIn when the development was first announced.

Stephen Graham is managing partner of Simple Development Partners, a Dallas-based real estate development firm behind the project. He told the council this week he is working on architectural plans with Manhattan Project.

“They are actually so excited,” Graham said. “They want the restaurant in the first phase, which I think is great news. I can't promise that, but that is kind of what they want to see happen.”

In order to receive a bonus incentive, Simple Development Partners would need to build Manhattan Project Beer Co. a restaurant by 2029. City council member Elizabeth Rodriguez-Ross said she wants residents to get the “most bang for their buck.”

“I wanted to make sure that if the residents are going to have to have this business in their backyard ... that they are getting the value they possibly can for the neighborhood,” Rodriguez-Ross said.

The new development off of East U.S. Highway 80 is the latest move in the city council’s work towards bringing more businesses to the city. In late June, the council approved a land use change for the site that would allow for light manufacturing, distribution and showroom use.

Earlier this year, the city council voted to bring the entertainment venue Main Event to occupy the vacant former Sears anchor store at Town East Mall.

“We're working hard to bring in new exciting businesses like Manhattan Project, like Main Event,” Rodriguez-Ross said. “This is just one more step towards that and one more service or restaurant that we'll be able to offer the community."

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .