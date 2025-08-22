O’Hare: Anticipated TxDOT master plan ‘huge boon’ for Fort Worth-area economic development

A master plan from the Texas Department of Transportation promises a new focus on projects in Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

Speaking at the State of the County address on Thursday, Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare said local officials have been working on the TxDOT master plan for some time and will soon unveil it and hold meetings with the public.

O’Hare said the plan is key to the area’s continuing economic growth.

“In addition to eliminating gridlock, making access easier for our people, it will also be a huge, huge boon for economic development,” he said, speaking at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce event. “You’re going to start seeing that happen.”

O’Hare did not detail what that plan will include. He said that when the Dallas district did a master plan several years ago it sped up transportation, highway and road projects for that district by “15 to 20 years.”

TxDOT officials said they did a number of studies in the Dallas district that helped guide them on the projects they focused on there.

Those transportation projects will not be limited to Fort Worth proper, but encompass the whole district which includes Erath, Hood, Jack, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant, and Wise counties.

“But Tarrant County is the central part of the district, and we’re going to be in there fighting for our share of transportation dollars,” O’Hare said.

Victor Vandergriff, executive director of the Tarrant Regional Transportation Coalition, said more details on the plans would be available in a few weeks.

TxDOT officials said the plan hasn’t started yet, but that they could share more details over the next month.

“This is something that Tarrant County officials, before me, and other people have worked really hard to make happen, and now it’s happening,” said O’Hare.

District 3 Fort Worth City Council member Michael Crain said anything that helps speed up progress on transportation improvements would be welcome.

“I’m well known for saying the southwest part of the city needs more focus on transportation, so I would welcome more effort there,” he said.

O’Hare singled out the late Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes, who represented Precinct 3 and was known for his support and focus on transportation issues. Fickes died in July at age 75.

Senior business reporter Eric E. Garcia contributed to this report.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.