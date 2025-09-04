DART asked cities to support full funding — but some leaders want 'no strings attached'

After Dallas Area Rapid Transit gave several of its member cities a deadline to commit to supporting the agency or risk missing out on additional funds, most haven't — putting a new program into question.

In a letter sent in July, DART board chairman Gary Slagel gave seven cities – Addison, Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Plano, Richardson, University Park, and the town of Highland Park — a deadline of Aug. 31 to adopt resolutions requesting General Mobility Program (GMP) funds and commit to forgoing support for legislation that would reduce or divert DART funding.

The program approved in March as a way to stave off attempts to defund DART at the state level would return 5% of the agency's annual sales tax revenue to those cities to fund non-DART transit projects.

DART’s board of directors has been struggling to balance its budget with the needs of cities that are paying in more than they get back in public transit services. The agency is considering system-wide service cuts in order to fund the GMP.

So far, only two cities out of those seven have outwardly expressed support for the agency. Addison had already approved a resolution in February to support fully funding DART at the current one-cent sales tax level.

A spokesperson for Richardson told KERA the city remains committed to working “in good faith” with DART leaders, member cities and regional stakeholders to “find a balanced solution.”

“We believe any path forward should strengthen public transit, respect the diverse needs across the DART service area, and ensure transparency and accountability in decision-making,” said Greg Sowell, a spokesperson for the city of Richardson.

Transportation DART asks cities to commit to funding agency — or lose additional money A letter sent by the Dallas Area Rapid Transit board chair asks seven of its member cities requesting General Mobility Program funds to not support any legislation defunding the agency.

Plano's mayor, meanwhile, said the city is leaving “all options” on the table.

“We appreciate DART’s effort to address the financial inequities we see in member cities with the General Mobility Program,” Mayor John Muns said in a statement. “Plano has not, and will not at this time, pass a resolution that would bind us to a permanent position.”

Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick had a similar response, saying DART should honor its commitment to returning funds that exceeded the amount spent in other communities.

“Carrollton anticipates leveraging a no-strings-attached mobility program to further invest in our Transit Zones surrounding DART stations, as allowed by the program,” Babick said in a statement. “As we’ve communicated directly to DART leadership, we are not making any specific requests for a resolution at this time. Instead, we will review the Interlocal Agreement as presented and funded in DART’s budget.”

A spokesperson for University Park told KERA that the city doesn’t intend to take any action on a resolution to support DART.

“An interlocal agreement with cities for the General Mobility Fund has not been finalized and approved by the DART Board,” said University Park spokesperson Paige Ruedy. “Once an interlocal agreement for the General Mobility Fund is approved, the City of University Park will carefully review and consider if signing the agreement is in the best interest of the City.”

DART told KERA the board is working on an interlocal agreement that will have to be agreed upon by each individual city eligible for the GMP. The amount of funding proposed will vary by city.

"Once our board approves it, they will be sent to the cities, and they have to decide if they want to sign it or not," said DART spokesperson Jeamy Molina.

A DART committee will discuss the interlocal agreements at its meeting on Sept. 9.

A spokesperson for Farmers Branch said the city won’t comment at this time. A spokesperson for Highland Park did not respond to KERA’s request for comment.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .