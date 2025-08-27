Fallen sergeant memorialized with renaming of the Fort Worth police’s south division

Sgt. Billy Randolph held many titles throughout his life: selfless public servant, devoted colleague, loving family man and good friend.

His legacy will stay top of mind in the Fort Worth Police Department for years to come after City Council members unanimously approved renaming the city’s south patrol division headquarters after Randolph.

“My husband dedicated his life to the city,” his wife, Lisa Randolph, told the Report after Tuesday’s vote. “He loved the city of Fort Worth and loved being a police officer.”

Sgt. Billy Randolph, who was killed on duty last year, is remembered as a longtime public servant who mentored others. (Courtesy photo | City of Fort Worth) Roughly a year ago on Aug. 12, 2024, Billy Randolph, a police veteran of 29 years, was killed by a wrong-way driver while on the scene of an Interstate 35 West semitruck crash near Sycamore School Road.

The 56-year-old officer loved his job in the department so much that he stayed despite being eligible for retirement, former police Chief Neil Noakes said at the time of his death.

In the city’s report recommending the facility’s renaming, Randolph, also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was described as a steadfast leader and a mentor. The renaming will inspire future generations of officers and be a symbol of gratitude from the community he served, the report read.

Randolph’s unwavering commitment to public safety, integrity and compassion left an enduring impact on those he served with and the people that he protected, the resolution approved Tuesday read.

“Our whole entire family is honored,” Lisa Randolph said. “It’ll leave a legacy for our grandchildren.”

Drew Shaw is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at drew.shaw@fortworthreport.org or @shawlings601.

