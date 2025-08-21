'Yellowstone' spinoff series filming in North Texas

A spinoff of the TV series “Yellowstone” featuring two of the show’s main characters Beth and Rip is filming in North Texas.

Ferris, located south of Dallas, confirmed the city is one of the primary locations for the new, yet-to-be-named 101 Studios series starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. They will be joined by actor Finn Little , who played the couple’s adopted son Carter in “Yellowstone.”

City Manager Brooks Williams said they’ve already received questions from local residents — from who is going to be in town to what’s going to happen in the show.

“The truth is, we’re just grateful to be part of it in any way,” Williams said in a statement.

The “Yellowstone” series was created by Fort Worth-based producer Taylor Sheridan and John Linson for Paramount Network.

It ran for five seasons and ended in Dec. 2024. Starring Kevin Costner, it followed the conflicts between ranchers and land developers in Montana.

The second season of Sheridan's oil rig drama “Landman” has recently filmed in and around Fort Worth. Sheridan also testified before the state legislature last year in support of boosting the state’s film incentives by hundreds of millions of dollars.

For the small town of Ferris, what is hoped to be a multi-season production could mean more dollars in the local economy.

“To the cast and crew, welcome. You’ve brought something remarkable here,” Williams said in the statement. “You didn’t just choose a location, you gave Ferris a chance to be part of the story. “That matters. And we’re honored.”

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .